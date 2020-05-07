The government of Italy and the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) signed an agreement that allows religious celebrations to resume in the country from 18 May. Although the signature was made with the body that represents the Catholic Church in Italy, the text is valid for ceremonies of all religions.

The document was signed this Thursday morning (07) between the President of the CIS, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, and the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, and anticipates the measure under the rules of loosening of the lockdown due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

“The security measures provided for in the text express the most suitable contents and modalities to ensure that the resumption of liturgical celebrations with the people is carried out in the safest way. I thank the IEC for the moral and material support it is giving to the entire national community. at this difficult time for the country, “said Premier Conte.

In turn, Bassetti stated that the “protocol is the result of a deep collaboration and synergy between the government, the Technical-Scientific Committee and the CIS, where everyone did their part with responsibility”. The interior minister also celebrated the signing of the agreement, saying that “from the beginning, we have all worked to achieve the protocol”. “The work done jointly gave a great result. An analogous effort was also made with other religious denominations,” said Lamorgese.

The agreement was reached after harsh criticism from the Catholic Church, and other religions, to the Italian government, which does not include ordinary ceremonies in phase two of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, which started on May 4. In the original text of the measure, celebrations – with the exception of funerals – remained prohibited.

Since then, the CIS has begun to negotiate a release with the government of Conte, giving guarantees that the new health standards will be respected to prevent the spread of the disease. The pre-agreement received approval from the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (06) and was signed today. The ceremonies have been suspended since March 10, when there was the first lockdown decree.

– The deal: In a note, the CIS said that “the text comes to a conclusion after a journey that had the collaboration of the Italian Episcopal Conference, the President of the Council and the Ministry of the Interior. In specifying the articulations, still the prefect of the Department for Civil Freedom and Immigration, Michele di Bari, and the Chief of Staff, Alessandro Goracci, and the Technical-Scientific Committee “.

The signed protocol, according to the entity that represents the Catholic Church in Italy, indicates some measures to be adopted “with care” and that reach the access of the faithful to places of worship during the celebrations, the sanitization of churches and chapels, the changes in liturgical rites and sacraments to avoid physical contacts and agglomerations, as well as a communication that must be given to all those who participate in the ceremonies.

“The document kept the requirements of public health protection together with the indications accessible and usable by the entire ecclesial community”, informs the CEI.

