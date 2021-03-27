Massacre of civilians in Burma on the worst day of repression of protests by the Army

At least 114 people have died in more than 44 towns in Burma this Saturday, the 76th Armed Forces Day in the Asian country, due to the repression of the security forces against the protesters who have come out to protest once again against the military coup last month, according to the count formulated by the local Myanmar Now media.

“As of 9:30 pm tonight (Saturday 27), we have confirmation that 114 civilians have been killed in 44 locations across Burma at the hands of the armed forces of the coup regime. Among the dead are 40 deaths in Mandalay and 27 in Yangon“, indicates the medium in a message published on its Twitter account, accompanied by a table of victims made from statements by activists and witnesses.

Also the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners of Burma (AAPP) has reported deaths, specifically “at least 90 deaths”, with which there are already 423 deaths since the coup d’état and the start of the protests. The balance includes “documented deaths of children, students, youth and civilians”But “the actual death toll is probably much higher.”

In addition, the AAPP has quantified 3,070 people arrested, charged with or convicted of crimes related to the protests against the coup d’état of February 1.

These figures imply that only in the last few hours the equivalent of a third of the approximate total of 320 deaths registered from the beginning of the protests against the February coup, until this Friday. The incidents have occurred in different demonstrations called in Rangoon, Lashio, Mandalay, Meikhtila, Kyaukpadaung and Kyeikhto.

From the democratic opposition they have already described the day as Armed Forces Day of Shame, with the Committee in Representation of the Parliament of the Union (CRPH), a kind of clandestine democratic government formed after the coup by the elected parliamentarians of the National League for Democracy, at the head.

Among the victims, a 13-year-old girl

Among the fatalities there would be ua 13-year-old girl, according to Myanmar Now sources, as well as a 21-year-old, identified as Chit Bo Nyein, captain of the U21 team of the Hantharwady United soccer club, who was shot by security forces while helping in the tea shop of his family in the town of Insein, in Rangoon, according to witnesses to DPA.

In addition, Myanmar Now has reported a one year old baby wounded after receiving the impact of a rubber bullet in Mayangone, in Rangoon, when he was playing in the street near a military contingent.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy has confirmed in recent hours a shooting attack against the Yangon American Center, without for the moment having identified those responsible. The attack has left no victims to regret.

Military “shot to the head” threats

Promises of free elections such as the one held this Saturday by the Burmese Army Commander-in-Chief, Min Aung Hlaing, contrast with announcements such as the one made the day before by the state news channel MRTV, which warned civilians not to go out to the streets today because they could receive “A shot in the head or in the back.”

Since the dictatorship, they denounce that young people are being “deceived” by “foreign minions” and they assure that they only join the protests because “they mistakenly believe that it is a video game.”

“You could be in danger and get shot in the head and back. Don’t be fooled, boys and girls!”

“Conclusions should be drawn from the previous ugly deaths. You could be in danger and get shot in the head and back. Don’t be fooled, boys and girls! “, has summoned the dictatorship, while appealing to families to prevent their children from participating in the protests.

Until now, the military authorities defended that a “minimum use of force was being made to stop the protests” and thate “the use of live ammunition is not allowed.” Rubber bullets are theoretically only fired below the waist.

Meanwhile, oblivious to everything at least formally the military leadership has celebrated in the capital of the country, Naipidó, the beginning of the armed resistance against the Japanese occupation, the March 27, 1945.

The leader of the dictatorship, the general Min Aung Hlaing, he stressed in a 30-minute speech that “the Army will protect the people of Burma and strive for democracy.” The foreign presence has been limited to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Myanmar Now reported.

Day against the military dictatorship

As usual, the protesters have demanded the release of the country’s ‘de facto’ leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, now under house arrest after the coup, this time under the slogan Day Against Military Dictatorship. The Burmese Army has denounced that the detainee’s party, the National League for Democracy, manipulated the outcome of the November 2020 elections, triggering the blow. The party denies the accusations and asks the military to provide evidence of this.

Meanwhile, the special envoy of the Secretary-General for Burma, Christine Schraner Burgener, It has once again declared itself extremely concerned about the ongoing violence committed by the country’s security forces. “Among the dead are women, youth and children,” he said, before calling for “a firm and unified international response, towards the reestablishment of the democratically elected government in Burma.

“The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is an indefensible act”

The spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, He has also expressed concern about the situation in the country and has indicated that he is “shocked” and “saddened” by the indications that the “security forces” are using lethal force against the population. “

In a statement, it has described these acts as “brutal” and “horrible” and it has regretted that they are also affecting young children, who have also died at the hands of the military. The “regime cannot govern by means of terror”, he has stressed.

Following the news of the massacre, the UN and the EU have also condemned the intervention of the Burmese security forces. Thus, lThe UN has declared itself “horrified” for what he has described as an “unnecessary loss of life”.

The EU delegation in Burma has stated that this Saturday “It will be recorded as a day of terror and disgrace.” “The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is an indefensible act,” the mission announced on its Twitter account.

For its part, the UN team deployed in the country has said that it is also very “worried” by the impact of political events, especially in the areas now affected by the conflict.

Thus, he explained that the team is helping approximately 1 million people, of which a third are internally displaced. However, he has regretted that the work of NGOs is seen “hampered by lack of access to the banking system.”

Meanwhile, one of the ethnically based armed groups active in Burma, the Karen National Union, has reported an attack on a military post near the Thai border in which they allegedly dead ten soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, and one of the attackers.