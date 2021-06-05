Massacre in Burkina Faso kills at least 100

UAGADUGU.

Assailants armed they killed yet hundred civilians in a night attack to a village north of Burkina fasosaid the government this Saturday, as the region faces a wave of violence jihadist that gets worse.

The provisional figure of dead given by the government makes it the deadliest attack in the country in the last years.

The attack was carried out during the night of Friday against the residents of the village of Solhan, in the province of Yagha, bordering Niger.

The attackers also burned houses and the market, according to the government statement.

The government, which declared a 72-hour period of national mourning, described the attackers as terrorists, but no group claimed responsibility.

Attacks by jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel region of West Africa have increased considerably since the beginning of the year, especially in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and the civilian population is the most affected.

Violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, when the poor and arid country is also hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighboring Mali seeking safety from jihadists.

In March, attackers killed 137 people in coordinated raids on towns in southwestern Niger.

