Massachusetts man ruins $ 10,000 worth of live lobsters and is arrested

A Massachusetts man was arrested after he allegedly destroyed $ 10,000 worth of lobster in a seafood company, which he used to own.

Sandwich City Police said the man, named Joseph Vaudo, was caught on surveillance cameras last week cutting off power and oxygen to a store’s live shellfish tank.

Vaudo, 70, was also allegedly seen dumping garbage in Superior Lobster and Seafood’s commercial dumpster, police said.

The crustaceans were without sufficient air or water flow for approximately nine hours, which ultimately led to his death.

Additionally, about 2,000 pounds of live lobster were found to be highly stressed by the ordeal, significantly reducing their retail sale.

Customers showed their support for the affected company.

“Amazing. I can’t believe I did this to this establishment, ”said customer Patty Lewis.

“For someone to come in and do that, they either have to be disturbed in some way or they are vindictive,” said client Caroline Goode.

Vaudo had the order in December to cede market ownership to a commercial rental property business because his business had to declare bankruptcy.

Vaudo, 70, who lives in Sandwich, was arrested and charged with vandalism of property and illegal dumping. He was indicted Monday and ordered to stay away from the Superior Lobster & Seafood store.

Vaudo pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $ 1,000.

Surveillance video captured the crime and investigators recognized the suspect as the former owner of the seafood business at the same site.

He was also identified, according to court documents, because he allegedly dumped garbage, containing an email with his address, in Superior’s garbage container.

