The Brazilian sees Sainz with the necessary talent to be champion

He believes there will be no number 1 driver and squire at Ferrari

Felipe Massa is convinced that Carlos Sainz can become Formula 1 world champion with Ferrari. The Brazilian assures that everything will depend on Carlos’s performance, but he sees him with the talent and the necessary capacity to succeed with the ‘Scuderia’.

Sainz arrives at a Ferrari team without a marked leader, as the four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will leave the Maranello formation and, in principle, should fight on equal terms with Charles Leclerc. Massa sees Carlos with champion wood.

“Carlos Sainz Sr. is an incredible person and he has a son who is going to impress. He started very strong in his first year. He showed that he can grow and gain experience,” said Massa in the Carousel Deportivo program.

“I think he could be world champion with Ferrari, but it will depend on Carlos. You have to wait until the first year to see Carlos running in Ferrari and see what he is going to demonstrate.”

“But he has talent and capacity. Furthermore, Ferrari is not experiencing an easy moment; it is a moment in which you have to return Ferrari to the Scuderia that it was,” he added.

As for status within the team, the former Ferrari driver believes that there will be no # 1 driver and squire, as the stripes are earned on the track.

“I think you have to have respect, respect in a team is very important. It is a moment where you have no number one driver and number two driver. Leclerc came to Ferrari as number two driver and showed that he was capable of winning,” he added. .

Of course, the Brazilian highlights a factor with which every Scuderia Ferrari driver must deal: the enormous pressure, both by the team and by the press and fans.

“The pressure from Ferrari … there is no team that puts so much pressure, because it is like a religion. You have pressure every day: from the company, from the fans and from the team itself.”

“The pressure is very intense if you compare it with the rest of the teams. Being part of a team like Ferrari is a fantastic feeling,” said Massa to conclude.

