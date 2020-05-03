The Brazilian chooses Alonso instead of Schumacher or Räikkönen

He has related some of the experiences in Ferrari next to the Asturian

Felipe Massa assures that the hardest teammate he has had throughout his sports career was Fernando Alonso. The Brazilian chooses the two-time Spanish champion, despite having shared a team with pilots such as Michael Schumacher or Kimi Räikkönen.

Recently, Massa placed Alonso at the level of the seven-time German champion in terms of talent. However, this time he has gone a step further by affirming that Fernando was his most complicated companion, ahead of Schumacher or Räikkönen, among others.

“My toughest teammate was Fernando Alonso. I don’t want to ignore the importance of Michael Schumacher, but Alonso, without a doubt, had the same talent, the same speed and the same intelligence as the German.”

“Schumacher had power within the team, but for me he was like an older brother, while with Alonso the dispute was more even, we were on par, but he managed to put everything in his favor,” says Massa in an Instagram live.

The Brazilian driver is the only one who has shared a team with Schumacher and Alonso in Formula 1. Between 2010 and 2013 he coincided with the Spaniard in Ferrari, where he assures that he knew how to make the team play in his favor. In this sense, he has related some of the experiences in the formation of Maranello next to Fernando.

“Psychologically it was difficult, I certainly suffered a lot with Alonso. I always got along very well with him, but he managed to change things in his favor. With Kimi I never had this problem. The first race, in Bahrain, I managed to stay ahead of him in qualifying, but then he had an exceptional race and he beat me. ”

“Then it rained in Australia. I was third and he fourth, but in the last laps he was glued to me and the team told me to let him pass. It was only the second race of the year, so I did not let him pass, I disobeyed the order of the team. At the end of that race we were close in the championship, but there was a lot of pressure. ”

“In the second race of the year, the team wanted me to let it go. It wasn’t fair. Then it started to influence me psychologically and everything got worse with what happened in Germany, when they told me to let it go and I did it, because it was the right thing to do. “says Felipe Massa to conclude.

