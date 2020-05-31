Curfews were ordered in several cities by the United States in an attempt to contain the revolt caused by the death of a black man in police custody. Orders, however, were challenged and, in some places, there were looted shops, burned cars and attacked buildings.

Shock troops are using tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to contain protests, which escalated to violence in some places

Shock troops are using tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to contain the protests.

President Donald Trump called for “cure” for the death of George Floyd, but said he would not allow crowds to dominate the streets.

The 46-year-old accused of murdering Floyd is a former white Minneapolis police officer. Derek Chauvin, 44, is due to appear in court on Monday.

In a video, Chauvin can be seen pressing on Floyd’s neck with his knee for several minutes. Floyd says repeatedly that he cannot breathe.

Three other policemen who accompanied the scene were also fired.

The Floyd case reignited the uprising in the United States against police killings against blacks. The death comes after episodes that had visibility around the world, such as the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York and other cases – that spurred the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters pose outside burning liquor store

For many, the protests also reflect years of frustration with inequality and social and economic segregation, especially in Minneapolis.

Latest news on the protests

Major demonstrations have been recorded in at least 30 cities in the USA. Initially peaceful, the acts escalated to episodes of violence from the end of the day on Saturday.

One of the most affected cities is Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the city and called the National Guard – a military reserve force that can be called upon to intervene in domestic emergencies.

The entire city is under a curfew from 8 pm to 5:30 am. Several stores were looted, including on the famous Melrose and Fairfax avenues. Aerial images showed fires in some places.

The police fired rubber bullets and hit protesters with batons. Hundreds of people were arrested.

“(This was) the heaviest moment I have ever experienced” since the disturbances in 1992, brought about by the police’s acquittal by the beating of Rodney King, said LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Protesters atop a burnt-out police car in Los Angeles, California

In New York, a video showed a police car advancing on a crowd of protesters. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the situation did not come from the police.

Parliamentary Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the mayor’s comments unacceptable and that he should not use excuses to defend the police.

The mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am until further notice, saying she was “disgusted” by the violence.

“I saw protesters throw projectiles at our police station … Bottles of water, urine and God knows what else,” he said.

In Atlanta, protesters remained on the streets after the curfew began, damaging properties and vehicles. Dozens of people were arrested.

Rojão explodes near police during protest in Atlanta

Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, recorded fewer violent episodes overnight. Some 700 National Guard officers are working with the police and have acted quickly to enforce the city’s curfew.

The Star Tribune newspaper said the action so far has managed to control the disturbances seen the night before.

For the second day in a row, a crowd of protesters taunted National Guard officers outside the White House in Washington, American capital.

Indianapolis it was one of the cities where peaceful protests recorded during the day escalated to violence. At least one person was shot. Police said no police officers fired shots.

At Philadelphia, where there is also a curfew, 13 policemen were injured and at least 35 people were arrested while shops were looted, police cars were set on fire and buildings were destroyed.

The curfew was also declared in Miami, Portland and Louisville, among other cities, although many were simply ignored.

San Francisco also imposed a curfew, announced by Mayor London Breed after looting and violence.

We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm. People are hurting right now. They’re angry. I’m angry. The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today. We can’t tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. – London Breed (@LondonBreed)

May 31, 2020

What Trump said

On Saturday night, Trump said that Floyd’s death “filled Americans with horror, anger and sadness”.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally of all Americans who seek peace,” said the president in a televised speech in Cape Canaveral, Florida, following the company’s orbit launch of two NASA astronauts. SpaceX, by billionaire Elon Musk.

Minnesota residents organize food and drink donations in peaceful protests

The president cited actions by “looters and anarchists”, accusing them of dishonoring Floyd’s memory. Trump called for “healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos”.

“I will not allow angry crowds to dominate the streets. That will not happen,” he added.

Trump blamed the mayor of Minneapolis – of the Democratic party – for not controlling the protests, the most intense since the president took office.

The Democratic president’s rival, Joe Biden, accused him of fueling hatred and said those responsible for Floyd’s death must be held responsible.

But Biden also condemned the riots. “Protesting this brutality is correct and necessary. But burning communities and promoting unnecessary destruction is not.”

Many mayors and local officials try to separate genuine protests over Floyd’s death from violent unrest, often blaming infiltrators for looting and arson.

There are several reports of residents trying to prevent acts of violence.

What happened to George Floyd?

Police set off amid Los Angeles fire, curfew

On Monday night, the police received a call from a supermarket claiming that George Floyd had paid his bill on a fake $ 20 bill.

The police were trying to get him into a car when he fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic.

According to the police, Floyd physically resisted the police and was handcuffed. The video of the incident does not show how the confrontation started.

With Officer Chauvin’s knee around his neck, Floyd can be heard saying “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

According to a preliminary autopsy, the officer was on his knees on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. For at least three of these minutes, Floyd was unconscious.

Man throws fire extinguisher into burning building in Minneapolis

Almost two minutes before Chauvin removed his knee, the other officers checked Floyd’s right wrist. There were no beats. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

The preliminary autopsy, included in the criminal complaint against Chauvin, found no evidence of “traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation”.

The coroner noted that Floyd had underlying heart problems and the combination of these with the way the police arrested him “probably contributed to his death”.

Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree murder for his role in Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s family said they wanted a more serious and first-degree murder charge, as well as the arrest of the three other officers involved.

