Mass vaccination with CoronaVac in Brazil city reduces deaths by 95%: study

By Pedro Fonseca

SAO PAULO / RÍO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Serrana, in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, fell 95% after the vaccination of almost all adults with CoronaVac was completed, the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, according to a study published Monday.

The results reinforced calls to immunize the majority of the population to control the pandemic.

With a population of 45,000, Serrana has become an oasis in Brazil, a country that has the second deadliest COVID outbreak in the world, with more than 462,000 deaths and a slow rate of immunization due to a shortage of vaccines.

“Deaths have been reduced by 95%, hospitalizations by 86% and symptomatic cases by 80%. These are the main results of the clinical study of unprecedented efficacy in the world,” said the Governor of Sao Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), when announcing the results of the study by the Butantan Institute, linked to the São Paulo government.

Butantan, which produces Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, began research in February with the aim of vaccinating the entire adult population of the city (about 30,000 people) to assess the impact of mass immunization in the fight against the COVID-pandemic 19.

At the beginning of the vaccination, the city was facing an increase in COVID cases, but the spread of the virus was contained after 75% of the population was immunized, according to the research.

“The most important result was to understand that we can control the pandemic even without vaccinating the entire population. When coverage of between 70% and 75% was achieved, the decrease in incidence was perceived even in the group that had not yet been vaccinated. completed the vaccination schedule, “said the medical director of clinical research, Ricardo Palacios.

The researchers divided the city into four zones to try to understand what the limit was to contain the spread of the virus and found that the spread was controlled after three zones received the second dose.

The number of symptomatic cases was reduced by 80% and hospitalizations by 86%, in addition to a 95% reduction in deaths, according to data from Butantan. The results of the investigation had been anticipated on Sunday by TV Globo.

According to Butantan, vaccination in Serrana was carried out with the P.1 variant as the predominant one, which reinforced the efficacy against the coronavirus strain originating in Manaus, which became the main one in the country since the beginning of the year.

The Butantan researchers also claimed that the vaccination did not generate any genetic selection for new coronavirus variants, which was a concern in the mass vaccination process.

Serrana is surrounded by cities that continue to face an increase in COVID cases. Ribeirão Preto, 25 kilometers away, is currently under strict quarantine to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)