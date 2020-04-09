Start with massive testing and have a minimum of 10,838 intensive care beds By May -when the most critical part of the pandemic in our country begins- they are the pillars of the government’s plan to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The objective of the quarantine, which is now three weeks old, is to flatten the contagion curve to precisely prevent the health system from being overwhelmed. Italy and Spain, they say, are clear examples of the hell that is lived when that happens. Even, The 24 governors would have told President Alberto Fernández that, far from making isolation more flexible, it would deepen it, especially in public transport. This, they assure, the UIA and the CGT already know.

With our country entering the stage of community-wide spread of the virus, all evidence that will be essential, to face it, ensure a large number of well-equipped intensive care beds. The responsibility for this task, within the Ministry of Health, falls today on the Secretary of Health Quality Arnaldo Medina, virtual vice minister.

Officially, today Argentina has 2,516 intensive care beds in the public sector and 5,928 in the private, almost double. In total, there are 8,444 beds. Usually, their occupation, due to different illnesses and accidents, is between 75 and 80 percent. But today, as noncritical operations have been put aside and car accidents dramatically decreased, occupancy has dropped to 50 percent.

Today only 96 people in critical condition for Covid-19 are hospitalized throughout the country. “A low percentage according to what is expected at the peak,” says an official from the health portfolio. The moderately optimistic hypothesis is that when the curve reaches its maximum, 6,500 beds will be necessary. In other words, at approximately 4,000 that the system leaves free, 2,500 will have to be added to deal with the pandemic in an adjusted way.

The most critical point to reach that number (in addition to the beds themselves, since at one point they were missing pipes to build them), is the equipment, such as multi-parameter monitors and respirators. Not all therapy beds in our country currently have a respirator: adding the public and private sectors, 7393 have one. In Argentina there are four factories. The largest is in Córdoba. Alliances were made between companies to increase production. The need, 2,500 respirators, triples local production. At the moment 335 were distributed throughout the country, and Tecme – the main manufacturer – will deliver 250 weekly. In addition, in the next few days, they say, a plane will fly to China to look for around 1600 more respirators. Going to them and not waiting for them is done to prevent another nation from taking that loot, as is the case today with critical inputs around the world.

The other key point to face the pandemic with some optimism is human resources. Today they do not reach the number of doctors, nurses and kinesiologists trained to work in the Intensive Care Units. Not even for those that today have the Argentine health system.

What they did from the national direction of Human Capital dependent on the secretariat of Quality in Health -in consensus mainly with the Argentine Society of Intensive Therapy- was to launch a volunteer registry. To date, 3,122 health professionals (2,252 women vs. 860 men) have signed up., with ages between 20 and 39 years. There are, among others, 651 nurses, 392 doctors, 308 biochemists, 196 kinesiologists, 193 radiological technicians, 159 laboratory technicians, 150 psychologists, 114 nursing assistants, 110 surgical instructors, 68 veterinary doctors, 59 nursing graduates; 43 professionals in clinical analysis; 41 emergency medical technicians; 28 biologists and 600 from other disciplines.

Through videoconferences, the volunteers receive remote training by SATI specialists, specifically related to the management of the critically ill patient and the ventilator, septic shock, adult respiratory distress, intubation and extubation. A group of them (21 doctors and ten kinesiologists) has already been sent to Chaco to reinforce care in that province, where there is community circulation, infected doctors and others in quarantine. Next week nurses and a hospital director will arrive to organize a referral center.

About 500 newly received professionals were also summoned in different areas of health, which still have the title pending. “We are in a war, and they will be, say, the reservists, in case their services are required because the doctors and nurses become infected,” they point out. They are trained at the El Cruce Hospital in Florencio Varela and at the National University of La Matanza. Even doctors who today work in ambulances will be sent to hospital care.

So that all of this can work legally (reserve doctors who could work without a qualifying degree, for example) It is expected that the next few days that the Executive Branch will issue a DNU to regularize these unthinkable situations out of this emergency.

The decision of who will occupy the beds is one of the sensitive points of the plan. The delicate balance of the pieces requires that the person who has symptoms does not delay his consultation so as not to enter directly into intensive therapy. When someone calls the numbers that each government has designated for coronavirus inquiries, the operator will define what they do with it. To assess what is necessary, it will send you a link to the patient’s WhatsApp number. From the same, a teleconsultation will be established with a health professional who will indicate the steps to follow. This system will be launched next Monday at the Hospital del Cruce in Florencio Varela, and will initially reach two million people that will include the inhabitants of that party and those of Quilmes, Berazategui and Almirante Brown.

If after the teleconsultation it is found that they are symptoms compatible with Covid-19, an ambulance will be sent to you. When the availability of ambulances is more compromised, other means of transportation will be evaluated. These patients will go to referral centers and from there, depending on the severity of the case, to the so-called Covid-19 Hospitals, ready to receive them.

There are already three provinces (Catamarca, Tierra del Fuego and Corrientes) that have divided their health system: patients with Covid-19 will be taken to public hospitals. Those who have other pathologies, to private clinics. For example, Ushuaia -where there is community circulation- has a regional hospital and a private clinic, San Jorge. The public hospital has its eight beds reserved for Covid-19 cases and other patients will be referred to the clinic.

In other provinces, the division will be made within the same establishments. The Hospital del Cruce, in Florencio Varela, reserved the intensive care beds on its upper floor for critically ill patients with coronavirus, with a separate entrance for them.

According to world statistics, 80 percent of reported cases are mild, today occupying common beds in clinics and hospitals. When they do not reach – the most probable scenario – for these patients who do not require greater complexity, field hospitals are being built. In the province of Buenos Aires there will be 17 thousand beds of this type. The most impressive center is the one that was made in Tecnópolis, where 3,000 beds were set up and it could reach 15,000. 300 people would work there, including nurses, caregivers and doctors.

About 150 intensive care units are already joined together in teleconferences. In them, different “athenaeums” are carried out every day where the doctors of each region can make inter-consultations, evacuate doubts and tell the progress of their patients. For example, in one of them the first case of a patient treated with hydroxychloroquine at the Posadas hospital was disclosed, who is known to be in recovery.

Among health professionals, the so-called “red button” will also be used, where through an application, they will be able to have 24-hour telecare from the Situation Room of the Ministry of Health, which will connect them with 50 specialists from the Argentine Society of Intensive Care to check procedures. And also, with that device, they can receive psychological assistance.

The big question that everyone is asking today is how many infected there really are, beyond those indicated by the figures that the report made by the Ministry of Health shows every day. The only way to have a big picture is with massive testing. In 8 or 10 days, they assure, 170 thousand rapid serological tests will begin, with kits donated by China, that probably – they point out – can manufacture our country in a short time. But they are not for diagnosis. What these studies do is identify antibodies. If found, it means that the person was infected with the virus, was asymptomatic, but had the ability to spread. This will serve to know the viral circulation in a more concrete way. They will be tested mainly in centers where patients with respiratory problems are received, but it will be basically random, they explained.

At the moment, they defend themselves in the ministry, they do not believe that it was necessary to do this type of testing. “If we were diagnosing little and badly, somewhere they would leak. The intensive care therapies would be full and we would have a much higher death toll. Yesterday 1522 tests were made and there were seventy-odd infected. Why not think that Argentina is experiencing another stage of the disease because fundamental measures were taken like nowhere else? And that is not only because of the quarantine that we have today, but because of what we did before: take boys out of school, not leave massive shows, control in airports. ”

In a few days, in mid-April, they calculate that the health system would begin to “get stressed”. The battle will begin. And everything planned will be tested.