Visionox, a Chinese company with more than 20 years of presence in the technology sector, has just announced mass production of the first under-screen camera technology. According to ItHome and as IceUniverse seems to confirm, this will be the first solution that will be released to the market in final products.

To date, we have seen that both Xiaomi and OPPO have tested this type of technology, quite a dream to end the notch once and for all, holes in the screen and others.

This is how the first under-screen camera that goes into production looks

China’s display manufacturers, Visionox, has just announced the world’s first mass-produced under-display camera solution. The world’s first under-display camera phone will be released. pic.twitter.com/QWkQioy2LZ – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 8, 2020

Visionox has published a 39-second video in which it boasts its technology to integrate the camera under the screen. This is the first time that this technology will go into mass production, which opens the doors for us to finally see devices without any type of notch, hole and other solutions in order to integrate the camera somewhere on the screen. Specifically, this technology is expected to materialize in late 2020 and early 2021.

This technology has been maturing for years and Visionox would go beyond hardware, providing manufacturers with a software algorithm. This algorithm will be in charge of reducing the limitations at the photographic level that may entail having the camera under the panel itself (fog effect, lack of sharpness, reflections, etc.), one of the reasons this technology is taking so long to arrive.

Visionox would have managed to alleviate by means of a software algorithm some of the problems that the cameras have under the screen

As we anticipated, both Xiaomi and OPPO have already shown camera operation under screen in different prototypes. However, this technology was still quite immature, so it is good news that Visionox has put the sixth gear starting production.

