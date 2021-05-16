Mass exodus and festive atmosphere on the first ‘weekend’ without a state of alarm

One week after the state of alarm ended, in force for the last seven months, Spain begins to practice a new normal that is increasingly reminiscent of the previous one. The exodus of Madrilenians that occurred on the San Isidro weekend is joined by the images produced in other capitals of the country: full terraces, family reunions and streets overflowing with people. It is true, however, that a large police presence has prevented a repetition of the scenes that took place at dawn in the past May 9, in which many squares were filled with people who celebrated the end of the alarm non-compliance with all sanitary measures.

No longer needing a safe conduct to travel, many Madrilenians chose on Friday to leave the capital. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) found retentions on Friday afternoon on the different main roads and there was an increase in departures of more than 50% compared to the previous week. Just this weekend the Community has come out of the so-called ‘extreme risk’ by reducing its accumulated incidence in the last 14 days from the 250 barrier. According to the epidemiological report on Saturday, the AI ​​currently stands at 245 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which confirms that the May bridge did not greatly affect the situation of the virus in the autonomous region.

That exodus, added to the tight police control in the streets with more than 2,200 agents deployed, has caused the Madrid capital to have experienced an “exemplary” San Isidro, in the words of the capital’s Culture delegate, Andrea Levy.

Despite the fact that the terraces have been full throughout the weekend and people have taken to the streets for the good weather, the images that occurred just over a week ago have not been repeated at all. Although the authorities have not yet made the police balance public, the mayor responsible for Culture has slipped that they have been a few quiet days beyond the occasional agglomeration in events and a macro bottle avoided in the heart of Malasaña.

It should be noted that the celebration of the decline in the state of alarm ended with 650 penalties for alcohol consumption on public roads and another 350 for not wearing a mask. “The images of irresponsible people who came together last week to make completely illegal and irresponsible celebrations are a thing of the past,” said Levy, who has contrasted Madrid’s “tranquility” with the situation in Barcelona.

In the Ciudad Condal has had to evict more than 9,000 people who participated in mass gatherings, such as the one registered on Sant Miquel beach, where 2,000 people were dispersed. In Valencia, still with a curfew between 12 and 6 in the morning, tourists filled the beaches and terraces. Also the hotels have registered a good weekend, with an occupancy that has been around 60% on average, according to the Valencian hotel association. In the same way, the beaches of Andalusia have registered a large influx, although without crowds.