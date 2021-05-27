Mass bath for champions

05/27/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Alba Lopez

May 26, 2021 will be burned in the memory of Villarreal and all its people. Like the four European semifinals that the yellows lost previously. This time, however, the story had a happy ending.

None of the 2,000 ceramic fans who witnessed the Europa League final in Gdansk, against the almighty Manchester United, will never forget that day. Neither Vila-real, that small city of just 50,000 inhabitants that this Wednesday touched the sky with the fingertips. Gerard Moreno and Albiol they led an already historic team in Poland. But it was also the end of Rulli, which is left with the iconic image of an infinite penalty shootout, the fireproof Equal or the promising Yeremy pine. TO Pau Torres it should also be fed separately. The central, trained in the quarry, perfectly represents the idea of ​​a club that wants to continue growing in the coming years and will have the possibility of doing so in the Champions League. Big words.

ROAD THROUGH THE CITY

All of them, along with the rest of the squad, yesterday gave a well-deserved mass bathing through the streets of Vila-real, which was dyed yellow to celebrate the success of his team in a massive street parade ending at the La Cerámica Stadium, where later there was a celebration dinner with the presence of players, coaches, managers, sponsors and family members of the players.

The title won in Gdansk, the first in the club’s history, is the result of work carried out with care over many years. Fernando Roig’s masterpiece, president of the entity since the 1997-1998 season. Since his arrival, Villarreal has not stopped growing and has done so at all levels. He took the team when he was fighting to stay in Second, financially wounded to death, and a quarter of a century later he has placed it among the best on the continent. There has been everything along the way, including two painful descents, but he never lost his mind and stuck to his roadmap. The sports city that he designed to accommodate the ceramic quarry is his great treasure.

THE ‘KING’ OF THE EUROPE LEAGUE

Unai Emery is the other great proper name from Villarreal, winner of the Europa League. Great coaches such as Ernesto Valverde, Manuel Pellegrini and Marcelino have passed through the ‘Submarino’ bench. It had to be the one from Hondarribia, however, the one in charge of inoculating the champion’s gene to the team, which at his command has never looked back, neither in the League, when they came badly, nor in Europe. The Basque coach added his fourth Europa League on Wednesday after the three he achieved with Sevilla. Nobody doubts who is the ‘king’ of the competition.

Now comes the most difficult. Consolidate Villarreal between the cream of the crop. The next course will be the acid test. And there can be painful exits, like those of Pau or Gerard. The center-back is raffled off in the Premier League and Real Madrid does not lose track of him. While the definitive explosion of the Catalan tip will make it very difficult for the club to retain him this summer if important offers arrive. He will play, probably reinvent himself. Something that Villarreal has done over and over again, and it has not gone bad. Fernando Roig knows the recipe and has Emery, the ‘sorcerer’ of the Europa League.