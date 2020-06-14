The pair of masons noticed that the cubs’ mother was trying to rescue them from a pool

By: Web Writing

Thailand.- Two small cubs were brought to life after drowning, two bricklayers rescued them from a pool and managed to revive them by CPR.

The two bricklayers noticed that the two dog pups were drowning when they noticed that the mother of the specimens was trying to rescue them from the water.

The events occurred in the town of Trang, located south of Thailand.

The fact was recorded on video thanks to the fact that one of the workers captured the emotional scene with the help of his cell phone camera.

« Seeing the dog rummaging around in the pool aroused our curiosity … We went to check the pool and discovered the two puppies floating unconscious. » Said one of the workers.

For now, the subjects are taking over feeding the cubs, however, they claim it would be a better idea for local residents to adopt them, since they will only be there temporarily until construction is complete.

(With information from Daily Mail)