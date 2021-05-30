Mason Mount, Chelsea’s English leader

05/30/2021 at 4:56 AM CEST

Mason Mount dressed as Kaka. In the 42nd minute of the game he looked up and leaked a ball for Kai Havertz to define against Ederson, as Kaká did 16 years before, in one of the best assists in the history of the finals to supply Hernán Crespo.

In the 2005 final, Kaka gave a wonderful pass to Crespo, who made it 3-0 for Milan against Liverpool, but it was of little use to the Italian team as the English team came back in the second half and won the title in the penalties.

This Saturday, The young Englishman, the best in the season of the ‘Blues’, he took off the label of Frank Lampard’s right eye to carve out his own personality and end up reigning in a Champions League final. No longer the teacher by his side.

How it started How it's going – Mason Mount (@ masonmount_10) May 29, 2021

Yes, Lampard helped him grow. He led him by the hand at Derby County and nurtured him with chevrons at Chelsea, but it wasn’t until the iconic march, and with Thomas Tuchel on the bench, that Mount broke the roof.

His pass to Havertz shattered Pep Guardiola’s system and tipped a final called to be tactical with a masterful touch, like Kaka’s in Istanbul, but without the uneasiness of a final comeback.

Mount did embrace the ‘orejona’, Establishing himself as the next great English star, shining above Phil Foden, prevailing in the pools to be a starter in the next Eurocup with the ‘Three Lions’.

The personality of the stars was demonstrated by a 22-year-old boy born in Portsmouth and developed by the cessions and a penalty without signing Chelsea that forced the team to pull homegrown players. A sanction that became miraculous to get Mount ostracized.

“I had lost two finals in my career with Chelsea and that hurts a lot. Since I was a child what I wanted was to get trophies and here we are“Mount said, on the verge of tears after lifting the champion title.