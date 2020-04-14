         MásMóvil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Lebara and Llamaya extend the validity period of prepaid cards before deactivating them

Among the different measures that different operators have implemented in recent weeks, the MásMóvil Group has chosen to give away television content, expand data bonuses and offer different leisure, health, education and technology services for free. Now, in addition, it has taken into account the request made by FACUA to that companies extend the deadlines for recharging at prepaid rates.

Thus, of the same one that Movistar announced yesterday that it was extending said period before canceling a line, the MásMóvil Group has joined this and has confirmed that, once the balance is exhausted or expired, the clients of the different brands of the Group will continue to maintain their line for the duration of this situation.

Affects the Group’s five brands

Normally, all operators deactivate prepaid cards after a few months without customers using them, so that the line is terminated. Given the current exceptional situation, and in order to that the users of this modality continue communicating, the MásMóvil Group has decided to suspend said deactivation.

In this way, and even if the balance has been exhausted or has expired, the validity period of the prepaid cards will be extended for the duration of this situation. With this, customers of the different Group brands will, among other things, keep receiving calls, SMS or make emergency calls, even if you cannot make “normal” calls, send SMS or browse.

As confirmed by the company itself in a statement, the extension of the validity of prepaid cards will be applied automatically and immediately from today to the customers of its MásMóvil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Lebara and Llamaya brands, and will remain in force until the situation is normalized (the Group does not specify exactly when).

