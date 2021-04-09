MásMóvil will offer more gigs in its rates for the same price

MásMóvil will raise the gigs of its most expensive convergent rates from 25 to 35 GB at no additional cost.

The fourth telephone operator in Spain, after Movistar, Vodafone and Orange and one of the ones that has grown the most over the last year is MoreMobile, a company that, recently, has become the first in our country in terms of fiber coverage.

When everything seemed to indicate that its merger with Vodafone was closer than ever, the latter imposed conditions for the union that the company led by Meinrad Spenger did not accept and negotiations came to a standstill.

MásMóvil has always been known for improving its rate portfolio from time to time and has now announced, through its corporate blog, that it will improve its more expensive fiber and mobile rates including 10 more gigs per month for the same price.

These are the MásMóvil rates that increase their gigs without raising the price

The British operator has improved its higher cost convergent rates by increasing the gigs of the mobile line included 25 to 35 GB and keeping the same price they had before and the 5 euro discount for 3 months for new customers.

The new convergent rates of the British company are as follows:

100 mega symmetrical fiber + mobile line with unlimited calls and 35 GB for 39.90 euros per month for three months, then 44.90 euros per month forever. 600 symmetrical megabyte fiber + mobile line with unlimited calls and 35 GB for 39.90 euros per month for three months, then 54.90 euros a month forever.

This is how the rest of the convergent rates remain

The rest of fiber and mobile rates of the British operator remain the same as before, maintaining both the cost and the promotions:

100 mega symmetrical fiber + mobile line with unlimited calls and 20 GB per 39.90 euros per month forever. 600 symmetrical megabyte fiber + mobile line with unlimited calls and 20 GB for 39.90 euros per month for three months, then 49.90 euros per month forever.MásMóvil will offer 2000 million euros for Euskaltel

Additional mobile lines drop in price

In addition to these improvements in its convergent rates, MásMóvil has also lowered the price of additional mobile lines, which have unlimited calls and each customer can contract up to a maximum of four.

So they remain the prices of additional lines:

Unlimited calls and 5 GB per 3 euros per month Unlimited calls and 8 GB for 5 euros per month Unlimited calls and 20 GB for 8 euros per month Unlimited calls and 35 GB for 10 euros a month.

