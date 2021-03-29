MásMóvil will offer 2,000 million euros for Euskaltel

MásMóvil buys Euskaltel, a move that strengthens its position in our country.

Earthquake in the Spanish telecom sector: MásMóvil has announced that it will take full control of Euskaltel through a takeover bid (takeover bid) for a value close to 2 billion euros. The yellow operator’s plan is to acquire 100% of the shares of Euskaltel SA in order to consolidate itself as one of the fastest growing operators in our country.

Through a statement, MásMóvil explained that Euskaltel is one of the main telecommunications companies in Spain, so with this acquisition, MásMóvil will reinforce and boost its growth as fourth operator in the country. When the operation closes, MasMóvil will have in its possession almost 14 million lines, which will continue to sell separately, since the operator has confirmed that Euskaltel, R, Virgin and Telecable will continue to work the same way that always.

This will be the purchase of Euskaltel by MásMóvil

Right now, the offer is already being studied by the CNMV, and in it MásMóvil offers a price of 11.17 euros per Euskaltel share, its highest price in the last 5 years. Taking into account, to acquire Euskaltel in its entirety, MásMóvil will disburse a figure close to 2 billion euros.

This is how the Spanish mobile telephony and broadband market is distributed, with Movistar leading

As explained by MásMóvil, this offer already has a majority support from Euskaltel, where its main shareholders have already committed to its acceptance. In any case, for the operation to be confirmed it is necessary to achieve, at least, a support of 75% of the share capital, as well as obtaining the approval of the regulatory authorities.

For now, and in the absence of its final approval, MásMóvil has insisted on its desire to retain the Euskaltel brands as well as R or Virgin Telco. If the operation is consummated, MásMóvil would have annual revenues close to 2.7 billion euros, controlling about 15 million lines and adding around a million new customers.

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all