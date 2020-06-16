The operator MásMóvil strengthens its position in the domestic fiber market with two important movements: on the one hand, it has reached an agreement with Orange for the creation of 2.2 million accesses; on the other hand, MásMóvil has sold a million of its own fiber domestic accesses to an infrastructure fund in order to obtain liquidity without losing the communication services on said accesses.

Spain is one of the countries in Europe with the highest deployment of fiber, FFTH accesses are available for 80% of the territory. This has been possible thanks to the deployment plans that have been carried out by the different operators, both independently and after reaching various agreements between them. This is the case of one of the last ones signed by MásMóvil and Orange: both commit to deploy up to 2.2 million new domestic accesses. And it is not the only recent news that stars the company of Meinrad Spenger.

MásMóvil extends its fiber reach while gaining liquidity

The yellow operator is involved in various battles, both with regard to the telecommunications themselves and in the stock market. And is that the takeover bid of € 5 billion offered by a private equity consortium continues weighing on the company today; As much as the efforts as an operator have not wavered for an instant, as recent agreements demonstrate.

MásMóvil and Orange have reached an agreement for the ddeployment of between 2.2 and 2.75 million FFTH accesses. They will be newly built and will be shared by both operators over a period of 20 years; with a term of three years for said construction. MásMóvil commits to deploy 500,000 new properties with the option of expanding them to 250,000 more. Orange will take care of the rest.

MásMóvil will deploy up to 750,000 of the new accesses, the rest will be handled by Orange. Both will share the infrastructure for 20 years

The other great movement of the yellow operator in the field of domestic fiber concerns the sale of one million of its accesses to a company, NetCo, created together with an infrastructure fund, InfraFund. With this sale MásMóvil obtains liquidity (between 385 and 414 million euros) without losing the services offered by the operator through the FFTH accesses sold (These will be shared with other operators). NetCo is owned by MásMóvil itself with a share domain that will range between 40% and 49.99%.

MásMóvil maintains fiber deployment commitments obtaining, in exchange, an improvement in their cash flow thanks to the benefits achieved by the sale of the million FFTH accesses. In this way, the company not only consolidates its fourth position as a national operator, it also aspires to improve its competitiveness.

