MásMóvil has “revolutionized” the Spanish internet telephony market, becoming the fourth Spanish mobile telephony company four years ago with the acquisition of local assets of Telia (ST: TELIA) AB, gaining market share thanks to affordable prices in its services.

Three funds have confirmed their takeover bid for MásMóvil, specifically KKR (NYSE: KKR), Cinven and Providence. The offer is 22.50 euros per share and in its entirety amounts to 2,963 million euros, in addition to providing for the exclusion of the company’s shares from the Stock Market.

This is one of the largest private equity deals since the global coronavirus pandemic began in March.or. The deal is the latest example of the telecommunication industry’s apparent immunity to the pandemic. Already last month, Telefónica agreed to merge its British O2 unit with the Virgin Media company of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA).

The effectiveness of the operation is subject to acceptance by a number of MásMóvil shares that represent at least 50% of its shares.

The operation has the acceptance of shareholders with 29.56% of the capital, among them the Providence fund, which owns 9% of MásMóvil, in addition to the remaining 21%, which is in the hands of Spanish investors.

The objective after the takeover bid is to continue with the roadmap regarding the strategy of expansion and development of telecommunications infrastructures in Spain.

MásMóvil technical analysis

The shares of the company fly upwards at this time between 20 and 22% since the session opened and exceed 22.50 euros, the price of the takeover bid, reaching 23.30 euros.

The question is, Should I go to the takeover bid or not? MásMóvil’s board of directors sees it as positive and considers it to be an opportunity to create value for shareholders. But personally I do not agree very much, since the price of the takeover bid is low for which MásMóvil can continue to grow. In addition, it would not be strange if we later attended new offers from other funds. Therefore, it would not be in favor of accepting the takeover bid at the price offered at this time.

For initiates, it is worth remembering what an OPA is. A takeover bid (takeover bid) is an operation whereby one or more natural persons or companies offer to all the shareholders of a listed company the purchase of their shares in exchange for a price that is usually in cash, although it may also be by actions or in a mixed way. A takeover bid is friendly as long as there is an agreement between the bidder, or acquirer, and the board of the company to be acquired, that is, the takeover company. The opposite would be a hostile one.

The announcement of a takeover bid generally drives up the stock price as many investors come confident that they will be able to sell at a higher price later on.

