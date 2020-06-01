Related news

The actions of MoreMobile they shoot up in the first hour above 23% after the presentation of the takeover bid by KKR and Cinven. The two funds have offered 22.5 euros per share for the entire company and subject it to 50% membership, although with acceptance commitments of 29.5% of the capital.

This means that the rise of the first minutes on the stock market this Monday already exceeds the price offered. First thing in the morning the operator is already trading above 23 euros, this is almost 3% above the original price (DIRECT FROM INVEST STOCK.

MásMóvil closed on Friday at 18.7 euros, so This Monday’s offer exceeds the price of the last closing by 20.5% before the takeover bid. In one year the company had lost 9% weighed down by the fall of the sector and the entire stock market by the impact of the coronavirus.

However, since March 13, when it reached its lowest value of the year, it has risen 39% in the heat of the recovery of most stock indices. At the close of the market on Friday, the company had a market value of 2,375 million euros, the OPA values ​​it at 2,963 million and at the opening on Monday it already does so above 3,000 million.

The effectiveness of the offer is subject to the acceptance of the takeover bid for a number of MásMóvil shares that represent at least 50% of the operator’s capital. The operation is endorsed by Barclays, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley for an amount of 987.9 million euros each. Additionally, Barclays and Morgan Stanley are the banks selected to advise the operation.

The offer is not an exclusionary offer, but without prejudice to it and in the event that the requirements established by the stock market law are met, KKR and Cinven will exercise the right of forced sale of the remaining shares of MásMóvil at the price of the offer.

The execution of the forced sale operation resulting from the exercise of the aforementioned right will lead to the exclusion of MásMóvil shares from listing on the stock exchanges. Said exclusion from listing will be effective on the date on which the forced sale transaction is settled.

