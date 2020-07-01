He MoreMobile Group has started the month of July with several fiber ground movements affecting their different brands, with Yoigo launching fiber for second homes, Pepephone cutting its fiber-only fee, Oceans launching its first fiber-only offering, and now Netllar, which launches fiber and mobile combinations.

Netllar is one of the brands acquired by the MásMóvil Group after the purchase of Hits Mobile a year ago, and although Hits continues to maintain Vodafone coverage, Netllar was migrated to Yoigo mobile coverage. On the other hand, Netllar already had a rural internet offer in some towns for years, but now also extends its fiber coverage thanks to the Yoigo network, which allows you to offer your new fiber and mobile combinations throughout the territory.

The MásMóvil Group has opted for a strategy similar to that of llamaya for the convergent offering of Netllar, with discounted prices during the first months to encourage new hires. The main difference between both brands is found in the mobile part, so Netllar is the only one with family combo They include three mobile lines with shared data. But in addition, Netllar includes unlimited calls in all modalities and higher fiber speed.

The final price of those combined with fiber a 100 Mbps starts at 34.80 euros with a 9 GB mobile line, 39.80 euros with 15 GB on mobile, 44.80 euros with 15 GB shared with up to three mobile lines o 49.80 euros with 25 GB shared with three mobile lines. As a promotion for new customers, the first three months will enjoy a discount of 5 euros per month.

In addition, Netllar Combos will also be available with fiber to 600 Mbps from 49.80 euros with a 9 GB mobile line, 54.80 euros with 15 GB on mobile, 59.80 euros with 15 GB shared with up to three mobile lines o 64.80 euros with 25 GB shared with three mobile lines. In this case, the promotion for new customers applies a discount of 10 euros per month for the first three months.

The service does not require any commitment to stay, the line and maintenance fee is free, includes WiFi router and telephone service Fixed is optional, so it can be hired for 4.90 euros per month, and includes unlimited calls to national landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles.

