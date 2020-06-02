MoreMóvil may be about to change hands. That is what the different sources point out that affirm that the yellow operator has on the table a public offer of shares, a friendly takeover bid that gives the operator 22.5 euros for each of its shares, and whose total amount amounts to nothing more and nothing less than 3,000 million euros.

The offer was above the MásMóvil share price at the time the news was confirmed, but now the shares of the yellow operator have increased by 22% compared to their previous price and are now at 23 euros. This circumstance, however, does not seem to change anything and The company’s securities are expected to be excluded from the exchange. until the acquisition is complete.

Update: more details about the takeover bid and its current status at the end of the article

MásMóvil sold to three funds in equal shares

Looking at the movements in the stock market of MásMóvil in the days prior to the publication of this offer, the company’s shares were moving around 20% below the offered price of 22.5 euros per share, and the offer is also 30% above the average price of said shares in the last month. The OPA is, as published by various sources, completely friendly so we speak of a purchase as such.

The company that has deposited the offer is Lorca Telecom Bidco, and several members of this consortium have confirmed the veracity of the offer. Specifically, venture capital funds KKR, Cinven and Providence. According to the CNMV, the offer has been accompanied by the respective guarantees from Barclays, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, each taking 33% of the total purchase amount, about 1,000 million euros per entity.

The three funds will direct MásMóvil in equal parts, contributing 1,000 million euros each

Thus, KKR, Cinven and Providence the ownership of MásMóvil will be divided into three equal parts for each venture capital fund and, in principle, all will operate independently at the head of MásMóvil once the transaction is completed, if everything goes through the usual channels. From MásMóvil they have already made statements affirming that the purchase operation is “a beneficial operation for the shareholders of the company”, explicitly acknowledging both the pre-purchase talks and the offer already presented.

For its part, Lorca Telecom has stated that both the current strategy and strategic plan will be maintained, in addition to “its employees and management team.” MásMóvil and its brands (Yoigo, Pepephone and Llamaya) are preparing to change hands with the sale of at least 50% of the company’s shares. For its part, MásMóvil has agreed to pay 22.6 million euros to Lorca Telecom to compensate for the damages and costs of the operation since, as we mentioned, MásMóvil will be excluded from the exchange as the procedure for all public offering of shares. .

Meinrad Spenger himself, CEO of the MásMóvil Group, has taken it upon himself to confirm on his official Twitter profile the offer of the private equity consortium formed by Providence Equity Partners, Cinven and KKR. And he has done so sharing the article in the Financial Times entitled: “The Spanish MásMóvil will be acquired in a purchase of private capital of 5,000 million euros”:

Spain’s MasMovil to be acquired in € 5bn private equity buyout https://t.co/FovwuDSgqx – Meinrad Spenger (@ Maini01) June 1, 2020

It should be clarified that the agreement values ​​the group at almost 3,000 million euros, but gives it a business value, including debt of almost € 5 billion. In other words, as reflected in the document presented to the CNMV, the offer is made as a purchase and sale of the total shares with a “consideration offered by the Offering Company to the holders of the Shares of the Target Company of 22.50 euros in cash for each action. “

The total consideration offered to shareholders is close to 3,000 million euros, but to this must be added the 1,978 million euros of net debt, so that the total amount of the transaction amounts to some 4,900 million euros

This means that the maximum total amount to be disbursed by the Offering Company amounts to 2,963,577,712.50 euros, but to that figure must be added the 1,978 million euros of net debt of the company, so that the transaction will reach an approximate price of 4,900 million euros.

As it was a friendly takeover bid, the agreement still is subject to shareholder approval and the confirmation of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), but it has already caused that this Monday the shares of the MásMóvil Group have shot up more than 23% on the stock market reaching 23.18 euros after closing on Friday at 18 , 72 euros.