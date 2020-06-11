Clients of MASMOVIL Group Businesses will be able to share with their clients the WiFi access of their establishments in a secure way, through a wireless network and a router.

In addition, MÁS WiFi Premium adds a high level of security by separating the private network from the public, thus avoiding possible data theft and allowing you to navigate with complete peace of mind as it complies with the highest standards of security and legality.

Easy and quick to install, the device is “plug and play” and allows you to easily manage the connections of all clients. In addition, it allows multiple connection profiles and does not affect the business network, which will continue to enjoy it with the same benefits without problems. The MASMOVIL fiber network is according to a study by the prestigious nPerf company, the fastest in Spain and the one that offered the best performance during the Covid-19 crisis.

Likewise, MÁS WiFi Premium offers the possibility of incorporating the corporate image of the business, access to the portal and personalization of the same in order to carry out advanced marketing campaigns, adapting the information to each client in order to generate more business.

PLUS Premium WiFi has a cost of 6 euros per month and as a launch offer, MASMOVIL offers the first month for free.

This solution is especially intended for hospitality and catering businesses, as well as waiting rooms for all kinds of medical centers or spaces dedicated to leisure and culture, such as coworkings, libraries or cultural centers, for example.

“At MASMOVIL Business we always want to go one step further to anticipate the needs of our customers. For this reason, we are now launching the PLUS Premium WiFi service, because we believe that, at the moment, we have to further support small businesses. With MÁS Premium WiFi, they will be able to share the WiFi access of their establishments in a secure way through a router and the wireless network and they will also be able to professionalize marketing campaigns for their clients ”, explains Víctor Guerrero, Director of Companies of the MASMOVIL Group.

