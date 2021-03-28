Masmovil launches a takeover bid for Euskaltel for 2,000 million and supported by shareholders

The Masmovil Group has launched a friendly takeover bid for Euskaltel for almost 2,000 million and has the support of the three main shareholders of the Basque group.

The tender offer, communicated this Sunday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the stock market regulator, is of 11.17 euros per share, which represents a premium of 26.8% over the average price of Euskaltel shares in the last six months.

The offer, linked to obtaining at least 75% of the shares and the relevant authorization from the regulators, already has the support of the three main shareholders of Euskaltel: the British investment fund Zegona, Kutxabank and Alba corporation, that add up to 52.32% of the shares.

Maintenance of employment

Masmovil has assured in a statement that will maintain employment and corporate headquarters of Euskaltel and Masmovil in the Basque Country and that of R in Galicia, as well as the brands R (Galicia), Telecable (Asturias), Euskaltel (Basque Country and Navarra) and Virgin Telco (rest of the national territory), with which it operates the Euskaltel Group.

The operator, based in Guipúzcoa, will pay the tender offer in cash and will become the fourth group telecommunications in Spain (after Movistar, Orange and Vodafone) and the one that has had the highest growth in recent years.

Despite the fact that the offer is not a delisting takeover bid, Masmovil has announced in a note its intention to promote the trading exclusion of Euskaltel shares on the Stock Exchange.

The sum of Masmovil and Euskaltel will give rise to a group with about 14 million lines, an estimated income of approximately 2,700 million, 26 million homes connected with fiber, and more than 1,500 employees, with “a strong presence throughout the national territory and capable of facing the heavy investments necessary to continue competing in the Spanish telecommunications market, Masmovil said.

The operation has been financed by a syndicate of banks These include BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Masmovil has counted on this operation with the legal advice from Clifford Chance, Castañeda Abogados and Evergreen Legal, and BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Barclays have acted as financial advisers, while Euskaltel has had Citigroup as financial adviser and Uría Menéndez as legal adviser.

In addition, the offering company has highlighted the complementarity of both companies, since Euskaltel is more focused on the northern regional market of Spain and Masmovil in a national implantation.

“A solid industrial project, with an investment vocation and complementary geographically and commercially”

“We are very excited about this operation for incorporating the excellent Euskaltel team and we are convinced that the operation that we announced today advances the growth of the sector in Spain and is good both for Euskaltel shareholders and their employees and, above all, for its customers, since they will be able to benefit from access to our fiber and mobile infrastructure, as well as from an increase in investments in the territories in which it operates ”, said the CEO of Masmovil, Meinrad Spenger.

The company headquartered in San Sebastián has assured that it is “a solid industrial project, with an investment vocation and complementary geographically and commercially“.

The acquisition will enable, according to the offering group, “to accelerate the necessary investments at the national level in the network of fiber optic and 5G “ and “reinforcing the company’s commitment to the territories in which it operates”.