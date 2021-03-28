MasMóvil launches a friendly takeover bid on 100% of Euskaltel for 2,000 million

Bilbao / Madrid, Mar 28 (EFE) .- The Masmovil Group has launched a friendly takeover bid for 100% Euskaltel for almost 2,000 million euros, which has the support of the three main shareholders of the Basque group, Zegona, Kutxabank and corporation Alba, owners of 52.38% of the shares.

The tender offer, communicated this Sunday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and launched through Kaixo Telecom, a company 100% owned by MásMóvil, is 11.17 euros per share, which represents a premium of 26 , 8% over the average price of Euskaltel shares in the last six months.

The offer is linked to obtaining at least 75% of the shares and the relevant authorizations, as Euskaltel has communicated to the CNMV and MásMóvil reported in a press release.

MásMóvil explained in a note that the Euskaltel, Telecable, R and Virgin brands will be maintained, and that the Euskaltel and MásMóvil Ibercom companies will continue to have their headquarters in Euskadi, while RCable and Telecable Telecomunicaciones, in Galicia.

As reported to the CNMV, Euskaltel will continue to exist for at least five years as a separate company owned by MásMóvil, with registered office and tax address in the Basque Country and maintaining the “Euskaltel” brand. As of this period, the modification of the commitments will require 90% of the favorable vote of the group’s capital stock, provided that it has the same shareholding composition.

As for MásMóvil, it must also maintain its headquarters in Euskadi for at least five years.

Furthermore, MásMóvil has agreed not to present an employment regulatory file (ERE) for at least five years and to prioritize the deployment of its 5G network in the Basque Country, among other commitments such as not to sell Euskaltel shares at a price per share higher than that finally paid to the sellers within a period of 2 years, except for an eventual sale of the group or an IPO of the group.

QUOTE EXCLUSION

In the event that the takeover bid goes ahead, MásMóvil intends to exercise the right of forced sale and the delisting of Euskaltel from the stock market.

For its part, Euskaltel has agreed not to transfer the committed shares to any competing offer, unless MásMóvil desists from the offer or if it is rendered ineffective.

MásMóvil will pay the tender in cash. The operation has been financed by a syndicate of banks including BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

In this operation, Masmovil has had the legal advice of Clifford Chance, Castañeda Abogados and Evergreen Legal, and BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Barclays have acted as financial advisers, while Euskaltel has had Citigroup as financial advisor and Uría Menéndez as legal adviser.

AUTHORIZATION OF THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

In addition to the CNMV, the takeover foreseeably has to be authorized by the Council of Ministers, taking into account the regulations on capital movements and foreign economic transactions.

For this, MásMóvil will initiate the procedure for the authorization request as soon as possible before the General Directorate of International Trade and Investments of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and also before the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) , from whom it also requires permission.

Finally, it will also have to be authorized by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures.

THE FOURTH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP

The resulting group will be the fourth largest telecommunications company in Spain (after Movistar, Orange and Vodafone), a place that MásMóvil already occupied regardless of this takeover.

The sum of MasMóvil and Euskaltel will give rise to a group with nearly 14 million lines, estimated revenues of approximately 2,700 million, 26 million homes connected with fiber, and more than 1,500 employees.

MásMóvil sent a non-binding offer on March 15 to the president of the Euskaltel Board of Directors, Alberto García Erauzkin. Two days later, Euskaltel responded to MásMóvil that it was willing to evaluate this friendly offer and signed a confidentiality agreement.

That same day, March 17, the CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, came out at a press conference of speculations that pointed to a possible merger with Vodafone, something that he ruled out “for the moment” and assured that he did not There was an operation of this magnitude neither with that group, nor with any other.

MásMóvil stopped listing on the stock market last November after a bid presented by Lorca Telecom, a company made up of international funds KKR, Cinven and Providence, which valued the company at 2.96 billion euros.

(c) EFE Agency