MásMóvil launches a friendly takeover bid of 2,000 million euros for Euskaltel

MADRID, Mar 28 (Reuters) – MásMóvil announced on Sunday a friendly offer to acquire the Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel for almost 2 billion euros (2.4 billion dollars), a move that could transform the disputed Spanish market of the telecommunications.

MásMóvil said that it had already obtained the consent of the shareholders who own 52.32% of Euskaltel’s capital. It offers 11.17 euros per share in cash, which represents a premium of 16.48% compared to the closing price on Friday.

Taking into account that Euskaltel’s share capital is made up of 178,645,360 shares, the consideration offered values ​​the company at 1,995 million euros.

“This acquisition will allow MásMóvil to strengthen and boost its growth and continue transforming the telecommunications sector in Spain,” MásMóvil said in a statement.

MásMóvil said its offer was conditional on achieving acceptance of at least 75% plus one share of the capital and obtaining all relevant regulatory and competition authorizations.

MásMóvil said it would keep the Euskaltel, R, Telecable and Virgin brands. He also said, without giving details, that he would keep employment at those companies.

In documents sent to the CNMV, the Spanish stock market supervisor, MásMóvil said that it addressed Euskaltel’s board of directors on March 15 with a non-binding offer to buy the company. The Euskaltel board of directors agreed on March 17, 2021 to consider the offer as “friendly and attractive,” the document indicated.

On Sunday, according to the document, MásMóvil and Euskaltel signed an agreement in which they formalized the agreements reached in relation to the OPA.

Euskaltel declined to comment.

MásMóvil said that the purchase of Euskaltel would strengthen its position as the fourth largest telecommunications company in Spain. European telecoms operators have struggled to increase profits in a saturated market, and speculation has long been about possible mergers in Spain.

MásMóvil itself was acquired last year by US funds KKR & Co Inc, Providence and Cinven, which took it off the Madrid stock exchange.

