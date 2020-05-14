         MásMóvil increases its revenues by 16% and reaches 9.2 million customers in the first quarter of 2020

The MásMóvil Group today presented its results corresponding to the first quarter of the year 2020, in which the main message to be transmitted is that have achieved good results despite the current situation caused by COVID. Just a few days ago we saw how Telefónica’s profit fell in the first quarter, as well as Orange’s, while Vodafone presented results for its fiscal year, reducing losses and growing in customers.

On the side of MásMóvil, good figures at the customer level, total income of 455 million euros, net profit is equalized with respect to 2019 and there is still a fairly ambitious EBITDA target for the remainder of the current 2020 course.

More than 9 million customers and a net result of 22 million euros

The MásMóvil group has announced the income and benefits corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, showing growth from eight million customers in Spanish territory to 9.2 million customers: 7.6 million mobile and 1.6 million band wide. In the same way, 24.4 million households are reached marketable. At the level of income from services, 401 million were reached, 20% more than last year, while total income also grows. In this case, 16%, to reach 445 million euros.

Regarding the net result, 22 million euros are reached again, a figure similar to that obtained in 2019 for the corresponding quarter. The adjusted net result, meanwhile, was 33 million. EBIDTA (profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which was 105 million in the first quarter of 2019, reaches this first quarter of 2020 the 134 million euros, 27% more than last year. Thus, MásMóvil sets an EBITDA target of 570 million euros for 2020 and 670-700 for 2021.

As we discussed a few lines above, The MásMóvil Group closed the quarter with 9.2 million lines. The company highlights that during the last 12 months have captured nearly half a million fixed broadband lines and that 88% of this total band base is fiber optic.

Including on the number of households, growth is important. In the first quarter of 2019, the group had 16.9 million households, rising to 24.4 million in this Q1 of 2020, which represents an increase of 44.7%. Of these marketable homes, 56% of the total are own fiber or use rights.

In short, a good start to the year for the group, which manages to equalize the net result compared to last year and which sets ambitious goals for closing the year, despite the current situation.

More information | MoreMobile

Share



MásMóvil increases its revenues by 16% and reaches 9.2 million customers in the first quarter of 2020