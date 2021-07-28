MásMóvil gets the support of Abanca for its takeover bid for 100% of Euskaltel

Related news

Abanca has decided to go to the public acquisition offer (takeover bid) presented by MásMóvil for 100% of the capital of Euskaltel. Entity will sell its 4.48% stake in the capital of the telecommunications company.

The Acceptance deadline ends on Friday, July 30, 24 calendar days after the date of publication of the announcement of the offer, as stated in the final announcement of the offer.

The bank became a shareholder of Euskaltel in November 2015. Then, subscribed a 5.27% stake through the capital increase which was carried out to acquire Grupo R Cable.

Historical participation

The stake was diluted to 4.48% in mid-2017, after the acquisition of TeleCable by Euskaltel. Grupo Abanca’s participation dates back to the origins of the constitution of R Cable, the Galician fiber optic communications operator.

This Wednesday it was also known that the manager Azvalor has proceeded to liquidate its stake in Euskaltel in the context of the takeover bid. In the same way, the investment firm has sold its entire investment in Zegona, the parent company of the Basque operator until now.

With this move, Abanca joins the three main shareholders of the operator, Zegona, Kutxabank and Corporación Financiera Alba, who agreed to sell their part of Euskaltel if the takeover was approved. The same was done later by the directors of the listed company, who spoke out in favor of the transaction.

The sum of all these grants MásMóvil an acceptance of 56.801% of the 75% that it has established as the minimum acceptable to execute its offer. A bid that, in case of obtaining the necessary adhesions, establishes the company delisting.

