The net profit of MoreMobile from the first quarter of 2020 it stood at 22 million euros, the same as what was earned in the first quarter of a year ago. Revenue increased by 16%, to 445 million euros, and EBITDA improved 24% to 125 million euros. The EBITDA margin increased from + 27% in the first quarter of 2019 to 30% in this first quarter of the year.

The total net Capex for the period has been 97 million, including 51 million of Commercial Capex (30 million due to the growth of clients and 21 million destined to maintain the client base), and 22 million due to new fiber deployments.

The company has said that the performance in the first quarter continues to be satisfactory, both commercially and financially. This has been achieved despite the suspension of the portability process – it remarks that Spain has been the only country in Europe in which this has occurred – and other trade restrictions as a consequence of the declaration of the state of alarm due to Covid-19.

MoreMobile He has also underlined that, despite the circumstances, all targets for 2020-21 are reiterated. Thus, it confirms its objectives of adjusted EBITDA of 570-600 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-32%) for 2020, and of 670-700 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 32-34%) for 2021.

The group also maintains its Capex objectives, despite the additional network investment efforts related to Covid-19, of 295 million and 255 million for 2020 and 2021 respectively, and says he is “very comfortable” with the Equity FCF target of more than 2 euros per share by 2020 .

The net debt reaches 1,845 million, equivalent to leverage of 3.2 times based on the midpoint of the target range of 570-600 million adjusted EBITDA for 2020.

Cash Flow from operations in the quarter was -149 million mainly due to deferred capex payments and seasonality in working capital, improving compared to -164 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The number of broadband subscribers increased in the first quarter in 119,000 (+ 8% quarter-on-quarter) and mobile postpaid subscribers, in 254,000 (+ 5%). In the last 12 months, the number of mobile broadband and postpaid subscribers increased by 486,000 (+ 43% year-on-year) and in 907,000 (+ 18% year-on-year), respectively.

