MásMóvil adjusts the price of its takeover bid for Euskaltel up to 11 euros per share

MoreMobile announced this Friday that lowers the price of its takeover bid to 11 euros per share (opa) by Euskaltel. The adjustment from the 11.17 euros initially offered is a consequence of the dividend distribution by the Basque operator this Thursday.

Euskaltel distributed on June 17 a dividend of 0.17 euros, which represented a remuneration to the shareholder of 30 million euros as a whole. This is exactly the figure that has been discounted from the price of the tender launched by MásMóvil.

As a condition for the takeover bid to be successful, MásMóvil must be done with at least 75% of the shares of the Basque operator, with which the cost of the operation could be reduced from a minimum of 22.5 million euros to a maximum of 30 million euros in the event that the operator seizes all of the Euskaltel titles.

Authorizations

In the information sent to the supervisor, Euskaltel also reminds that, if it carries out other operations to distribute dividends, reserves or any other distribution to its shareholders before the settlement of the offer, the amount of this would be reduced by the same amount of the gross contribution made by the Basque operator.

The opa has received this week the authorizations from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) and the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, with which only that of the Council of Ministers and the approval by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the brochure presented by the operator directed by Meinrad Spenger remain.

The resulting group will have annual revenues of 2,700 million euros and 14 million lines and will consolidate itself as the fourth operator in the country, after absorbing the users of the fifth.