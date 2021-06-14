Masmedia TV continues to grow | News | Operators

Masmedia TV has opened a new data center in IPCore, which is added to the one he also has in Interxion, to havegeographic availability and guarantee the best services to the 168 local operators that already offer IPTV services through them.

Currently, 21% of the almost 800 local operators in Spain are using this platform to offer their customers a quality and economical television solution that complies with all current regulations.

“We help operators to continue growing, by providing technology so that they can provide value-added television services to their customers without having to undertake large investments in their own developments and in the management of broadcast licenses,” he sums up. Fernando Ruano, director of Masmedia TV.

Multi-device, adaptive and customizable, this system has the approvals of the main market majors such as AMC, Disney, Fox, Sony, Turner, Warner or NBC, among others. Its contents can be viewed from mobile terminals and tablets through the “MasMedia” app (available for iOS and Android), and from computers, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire and televisions with Android TV or with a set-top box.

It also guarantees its correct viewing in any area with an Internet connection -including dark DTT areas-, since the signal adapts to the existing bandwidth at all times.

Masmedia TV continues to grow.More than 160 television channels and on-demand content

Masmedia TV has recently incorporated new content for children, music, sports or cinema, reaching 160 linear channels. Thus, it has begun to offer the HQM package, which includes 16 channels with music videos and AGEDI rights (that is, they can be broadcast in bars and restaurants) and has created a package of children’s content with the channels Duck, Kids TV, PequeRadio and HQM Kids.

This offer is complemented by national and regional DTT channels and other pay channels specialized in movies and series (TNT, TCM, AXN, AXN White …), sports (Antena Motor, Eurosport, Fight Time, Moto ADV), exclusive content for adults with parental access control (Blue Hustler, Hustler TV, Private…), hunting (CazaVisión…), general entertainment (Decasa, Canal Cocina…), documentaries (Canal Historia, Odisea…), etc. It also offers functionalities such as catch-up service, live broadcasting of events and VOD. In this last category, to the 8,000 titles that the Masmedia TV library already has, AMC’s on-demand contents are added this week.

“We have a wide range of content that adapts to the tastes and needs of all types of families. And now, with the new Data Center, we can offer our operating customers better peering in such a way that our broadcasts and videos have a delay of less than 50 milliseconds in any network in Spain ”, says Fernando Ruano.