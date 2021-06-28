Masks with coronavirus test included, a curious pandemic invention

After a year and a half of pandemic, we have a wide range of Corona virus test. The PCRs are still the most sensitive and specific, but in certain situations it may be useful to resort to cheaper ones, such as antigen test or that of antibodies. Even so, scientists continue to innovate, with alternatives as interesting as the one just presented by a team from Harvard University and MIT: a test that can be incorporated into the masks themselves.

It is activated by means of a button and in an hour and a half it sends the diagnosis to a reading screen, which could be associated with smart phones or watches. It is a project that began three years ago, with the zika virus, but that took on a new meaning when the whole world was plunged into a pandemic in which the quick diagnosis, as well as the use of masks, it was vital to contain the contagions.

The scientists worked in full quarantine, bringing work home and keeping their distance while still in the lab. It wasn’t easy, but it was certainly a much more immersive experience than you might think when you started this work, the results of which are published today in Nature Biotechnology.

A powder DNA reader

The use of sensors introduced in textile products for the diagnosis of diseases is not something entirely new.

It had already been done before, introducing living cells that will carry out, in one way or another, the task of detecting the trace of the pathogen to be identified. However, this carried some risks. Through a press release from one of the study authors, Peter Nguyen, it is as if an aquarium full of fish were introduced into the garment in question. This is harmless in principle, but if the aquarium breaks the fish can tip over on the user. And in these cases this would be a problem.

Therefore, they decided to explore a curious alternative, based on the very machinery that the cells of living organisms use to manage DNA or, in the case of some viruses, RNA. This machinery it is lyophilized until it becomes a kind of powder that remains inert until it is rehydrated. In that case, it can exert its function, as if it were inside cells. But what exactly does it do?

The coronavirus test hidden in your masks

This coronavirus test analyzes the air passing through the masksso that the user can be informed if they are infected.

The user has to press a button that hydrates the lyophilized cellular machinery so that it can perform its function

It consists of three phases. In the first, if viral particles are detected, its membrane is opened to expose nucleic acid, which can be RNA or DNA. This cellular machinery then searches for an RNA sequence corresponding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. If it detects it, it starts make copies, as if it were a molecular photocopier. This is precisely the same PCR mechanism, only that it happens in situ. Finally, a technology based on the famous tool is used CRISPR; which, by detecting those copies of the spike protein, cuts a given molecule into two pieces. This gives rise to the reaction that is detected in the reader that would be associated with mobile phones or electronic watches.

If there is no coronavirus, there will be no type of reaction. If there is little, there will be, but it will hardly be detected. And if there is a lot, more copies will have been obtained and this reaction will be more noticeable. In this way, a threshold can be established from which the patient is considered to be infected.

All this happens in 90 minutes, with levels of precision comparable to those of PCR, but the speed and price rather equivalent to those of other coronavirus tests, such as antigens.

These are not special masks, but a mechanism that can be attached to any of them. The user only has to press a button that will release water onto the lyophilized cellular machinery, allowing it to come into action.

Other functions

Although the pandemic has provided these researchers with the ability to test their invention in a sadly unique situation, they do not expect it to only serve as Corona virus test.

Can also be used on lab coats and protective uniforms

On the one hand, in masks it can detect all kinds of respiratory pathogens, beyond SARS-CoV-2. But, on the other hand, it could be added to the lab coats of those scientists who work with biohazard material. Or even with chemical substances. It could be adapted to identify all kinds of molecules.

It could also be added to the uniforms of military or rescue personnel in places where substances such as nerve gas.

The range of possibilities is immense. It is only necessary to adapt it slightly. For now, they are working with a prototype, but it is more than likely that in the future the garments will be much more than fashion and the masks or gowns much more than a barrier system against organisms or substances that can harm us. We will have our own superhero uniforms.

