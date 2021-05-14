Masks will remain mandatory in public transportation and airports despite new CDC guidelines



The use of masks is still mandatory in airports and public transport.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

The order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that allows fully vaccinated people stay without masks In most interior spaces, it does not apply to those who travel by public transport or by plane.

In January, President Joe Biden instituted an order requiring the mandatory use of coronavirus masks on public transportation as well as at airports. In April, the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) extended the rule until September.

This regulation also applies to passengers inside airplanes.

Air passengers 2 years or older must wear a mask at airports and airplanes

The rule establishes that all passengers aged 2 years and over on air transport, trains and buses wear a mask at all times.

The requirement is supposed to expire on May 11, but, with the extension, it now applies for about five more months.

There are exceptions for people with certain disabilities. But, generally, those who do not comply with the order are exposed to fines of between $ 250 and $ 1,500.

Since shortly after the pandemic began, airlines have followed the policy of mandatory use of masks on flights. In fact, the NBC network reported that more than 2,000 passengers have been removed from planes for not wearing the mask.

The expectation is that these companies will continue to require mandatory use of the mask until the federal government orders otherwise.

United Airlines was one of the airlines that confirmed that it will continue to require the use of a face mask inside its planes and in terminals.

Airlines for America confirms airlines will enforce mask order

Airlines for America, the entity that represents that already other US air carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines, indicated that travelers should continue to use the means of protection.

“CDC’s updated guidelines for fully vaccinated people they continue to require all passengers to wear a face mask on airplanes and airports, and US airlines will enforce the requirement on flights as long as the federal mandate remains in effect, ”Airlines for America was quoted as saying by NBC.

The new CDC rules indicate that the fully vaccinated population against COVID-19 in the United States can move without a mask most of the time, even in some closed spaces or with a large group of people.

Other places where the mask must continue to be used

Apart from the aforementioned spaces, new CDC rules stipulate that vaccinated people must wear face masks and maintain a safe distance when going to the hospital, doctor’s office, or facilities dedicated to long-term medical care, such as nursing homes or centers for the disabled.

The office attached to the federal Department of Health also recommends the use of this material in prisons and shelters for the homeless.