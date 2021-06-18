Masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors on June 26

Experts have been asking for months that outside, and under certain conditions, relax the use of masks. The fact that other countries, such as the United States a few months ago, have already relaxed this measure and that vaccination is progressing at an adequate pace, led us to anticipate that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, would decide shortly begin relaxation of this measure. Now we already have a date: as of June 26, masks can be dispensed with on the street. Even if not final yet but a proposal that will have to be approved.

“Progressively the masks will start to go down”Sánchez explained in an intervention at the Cercle d’Economy in Barcelona. It is not yet known exactly how the measure will be adopted or if it will depend on certain circumstances. We do know, because this is how Sánchez has explained it, that next Thursday, June 24, there will be a extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers. It should approve the decision that masks are no longer mandatory on the streets.

From June 26 we can go without a mask on the street

Some autonomous communities, such as Madrid, they already advocated relaxing outdoor use from the end of this month of June, as El Mundo announced on Tuesday. But is it appropriate to stop using masks outdoors?

Using the mask outdoors

As we know, the virus that produces COVID-19 airborne. To avoid this, a series of measures were implemented such as maintaining a safety distance or the use of masks.

In outdoor areas, care must also be taken when the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

You have to be careful indoors, especially in bars, since when consuming food or drinks we remove our masks; so we are more exposed than abroad. Nevertheless, in outdoor areas you also have to be careful. That is, if we are outdoors, but the area is full of people and we cannot keep more than 1.5 meters away; it is best to continue using the mask. However, if we are alone in the field or we can maintain that safe distance, we can get rid of the masks, as experts have pointed out on several occasions.

Now, outdoor use of masks will no longer be mandatory. With the arrival of good weather, in addition, we will spend more time in the street, so it is normal that the measure arrives just with the appearance of the heat. But for the moment, we have to wait for it to be finally approved next week.

(More information soon)

Also in Ezanime.net