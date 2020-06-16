© MANDEL NGAN

Trump expects 19,000 people in Tulsa.

Attendees of the election event that will mark the resumption of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will receive health care to prevent outbreaks of coronavirus.

The manager of Brad Parscale campaign He said there will be temperature measurements, stations with hand sanitizer and masks will be delivered.

Nearly a million people applied for tickets to enter the event at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The site can only host 19,000 attendees. The people who win the tickets signed a document that releases the Trump campaign of responsibility in case of getting COVID-19.

Trump’s presence in Tulsa is seen as challenging due to recent protests against racism. The president had to postpone the event one day to coincide with the celebration of the end of the slavery in the United States (June 19). Tulsa is also the site of one of the worst massacres of African Americans in the 20th century.

“Many of my African American friends and other supporters had contacted us to propose that we consider changing the date out of respect for that holiday and all that it stands for. So, I have decided to change our meeting to Saturday, June 20, to honor their requests, ”Trump wrote on Twitter.

Then the president assured that 200,000 people have already asked to attend the meeting and added: « I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma! »

