Given the success of the launch of masks with the team logos on the market, several soccer clubs have wanted to do the same. Although all these initiatives have had solidarity aims to date, the new hygiene guidelines mean that masks are destined to become the new great business of soccer.

One of the pioneers in exploring this market has been the Bayern Munich. In less than 24 hours, the German team sold more than 100,000 masks in the colors of the club. These were made with scarves that Bayern planned to distribute at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League second leg against Chelsea on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of its foundation.

The price of the masks was 5.95 euros those as a child and 6.95 those of adults. The proceeds obtained went to a donation platform created by the players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka from which it supports charitable and social institutions that participate in the fight against the coronavirus.

While the St. Pauli or Fortuna Düsseldorf have followed in the footsteps of the Bayern Munich in Germany, another historical like the Witches has done the same in Belgium. In less than 24 hours, the club sold more than 10,000 masks with high-quality fabric that can be washed up to 15 times at a temperature of 60 degrees. The proceeds obtained, in this case, will also be used to combat the coronavirus through the projects of its Foundation in support of families in need or young people, among others.

The business has not yet reached Spain

Regarding Spain, Julián Vicente shared on his social networks designs of masks with the colors with the shields of the Santander League teams. Given the fury caused, the designer from Salamanca was forced to explain that these were designs made by hobby and that he was not producing masks.

It thus became clear that football team masks have a market in Spain, especially if the authorities advise or order the use of this garment. Fans demand masks in their team’s colors despite the fact that it is very likely that they will not be able to return to a stadium in the coming months.