Masks Have they come to stay?

After more than a year using them, some of us have already gotten used to them, to the point that we enter the house and forget we are wearing them. Others have been more resistant and continue to wear it poorly or is a real burden.

Well, now that it seems that the end of the use of masks is closer, at least outdoors, there are many who are in favor of continuing to use them despite the fact that their use will cease to be mandatory in the near future.

This is what emerges from the study “One year of Covid-19 (III) habits on the use of the mask”, carried out by Cofares. According to the responses obtained by this survey, 71.8% of the participants believe that the majority of Spaniards will continue to use the mask on specific occasions or situations when they are no longer mandatory.

It’s more, 62.3% indicate that they will continue to use this protection product in situations such as use of public transport, in visits to hospitals or in flu and allergy season.

In the previous edition, “Survey of protection habits against Covid-19”, published in October 2020, it was already clear that 67% of Spaniards had adapted well to the use of the mask after the outbreak of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

In this sense, by age range, it was the younger generations who had adapted faster or had not had problems with it. This was stated by 74.2% of Gen Z respondents (18-25 years), 67.3% of Millennials (26-35 years), 60.7% of Generation X (36-55 years) and 65% of Boomers (over 55 years).

FFP2, the mask of choice

The need to carry a mask wherever we go has caused the offer to have increased a lot, they have even adapted to fashion and we can find them in different colors or patterns.

But among the three types of masks recommended, the hygienic, the surgical and the FFP2, it is the latter that prevail among the population. Asked about the type of mask they prefer to use, the respondents are clear that they are FFP2 and surgical masks versus cloth.

Exactly, 41.5% of Spaniards opt for FFP2, while 37% opt for surgical ones. In last place, there are cloth masks (21.5%) which, in addition to not being sanitary articles, do not always have the necessary guarantees of protection against the coronavirus.

Some figures that are not surprising considering the data on mask supplies provided by Cofares: only In December 2020 and January 2021, the supply to pharmacies of FFP2 masks grew by 62% and that of surgical masks by 1,400% compared to the previous year.

By autonomous communities, the Region of Murcia and the Valencia Community stand out as the areas with the highest preference for use of FFP2 masks (54.3% and 53.4%, respectively). Very close to these data are Cantabria, with 50%, Extremadura, with 48.1%, and Andalusia, with 46.8%.

In what situations will the masks continue to be used?

We have learned a lot during the pandemic. We are aware of how the coronavirus is spread and we know that, in addition to hand hygiene and social distance, the mask is a fundamental element of prevention of many other diseases.

Perhaps that is why 6 out of 10 respondents have assured that they will continue to use the masks in a more timely manner. This percentage of the population that will resort to them in certain situations where the probability of contagion increases, including:

When using public transportation When going to a hospital or medical facility During flu season And allergy sufferers will no longer look like freaks. They will use the masks for spring allergies.