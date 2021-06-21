Masks go from fashion to oblivion in the US: B. Sutherland

(Bloomberg) – Face masks were the most ubiquitous visual symbol of the covid-19 pandemic, but they are fading as more and more people get vaccinated. About 177 million Americans, or 68.7% of the adult population, have received at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker tracking. New York and California, two of the states hardest hit in the early days of the pandemic, lifted virtually all pandemic restrictions earlier this month after hitting key vaccination levels.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that unvaccinated people wear face masks, and even those who are vaccinated should be covered on airplanes, buses, trains, and in central public transportation locations. But in offices, restaurants and stores in the country, it is now more common to see real faces than a sea of ​​masks. And for those situations where masks are still required, most people already have enough (including the reusable variety) and aren’t buying many new ones.

In principle it is good news and signals a return to a more normal economy. But for Americans to stop wearing masks en masse has ramifications for industrial companies that accumulated inventory and increased production to meet the needs of the pandemic.

There has been a glut of cotton and three-layer masks for months. Industrial distributors MSC Industrial Direct Co. and Fastenal Co. depreciated US $ 30 million and US $ 8 million of disposable face mask inventory in the most recent quarter, respectively, as demand declined and prices collapsed. Hanesbrands Inc. was one of many clothing manufacturers that entered the mask market during the pandemic. Last July, then-CEO Gerald Evans Jr. projected that masks would exist “for some time” and would be a business of up to $ 300 million for the company in the future. In February, Hanesbrands said it no longer saw personal protective equipment as a long-term growth opportunity and took a $ 400 million charge linked to the depreciation of all its inventory.

Even standard N95s with high quality filters are not as attractive a product as they used to be. Honeywell International Inc. said earlier this month that it would close two N95 mask facilities it opened in the US during the pandemic, and a spokesperson cited a “drastic reduction in demand.” Lydall Inc. makes filtration material for N95 masks and surgical masks, but did not mention anything about masks Monday in the press release announcing its sale to Unifrax, a specialty materials company backed by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group. Unifrax offered $ 62.10 a share for Lydall, nearly 90% more than where the stock closed last week, but that attractive premium appears to be based on growth opportunities for indoor air filtration and heat reduction products. and noise used in the development of electric vehicles.

3M Co., the largest manufacturer of N95 masks, could be the next to confirm the trend. The company increased its factory capacity with support of $ 200 million in federal contracts and is on track to produce 2.5 billion N95 masks globally this year. 3M executives said needs are declining in certain US and European markets, but governments in those countries are interested in stockpiling respirators to be more prepared when the next pandemic hits. Demand also remains high in other parts of the world where infection rates remain high and vaccination rates are slower. But “we are prepared to adjust the output of our respirator to meet market demand,” CEO Mike Roman said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference earlier in the month.

Some have wondered if face masks will remain after the pandemic, if not as a daily accessory, at least as protection against viruses in crowded places during the winter. That could happen. But the mask business? As with most pandemic trends, it helps to follow the money, and that trail is fading.

