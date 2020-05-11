Masks, gels and gloves have been protagonists in the return of the terraces to the streets of Spain, very limited even because it is only possible in the territories that have passed to phase 1 and because many of the establishments that can do so have chosen not to go up the blind, since they doubt that the reopening is profitable.

Phase 1 was activated last week in four islands of the Balearic and Canary Islands and extends from today to all of these archipelagos, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, Extremadura and Murcia, the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla and areas of Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

Only half of the Spanish population (51%) can go from this Monday to any terrace and also with conditions, since they cannot occupy more than 50% of the tables and in each of them there can be no more than 10 people . The opening, therefore, has been very uneven according to the different territories.

Some of the establishments that have opened have found a clientele “eager” to be able to have a drink with family and friends after two months without being able to do so, as has been the case of La Hacienda Serrana, in Santander, or Es Mercat, in Ibiza, with all its tables reserved for today and that will serve 40 clients in each of the three shifts that it has established from 6:00 p.m.

“It is an immense joy to know that the first day you are going to open and that you are going to have a full one,” Jeremias Monti, one of the four members of the Ibizan bar, told Efe.

Monti explains that they have been fortunate that the ICO loan came “early” to face losses and debts of between 50,000 and 60,000 euros for “rent, distributors, product that has been stopped”, product that was lost “when the store was suddenly closed. “

“It was all at once, but we carried it with optimism. We have kept the store open all this time, we have made delivery (home delivery) and we have reinvented ourselves”, highlights the businessman, who for the reopening has five of its 20 workers, who had accepted, like the rest of their colleagues, an ERTE.

DIVIDED HOSTELEROS

But not everyone on the island has the same vision. In the Plaza del Parque, the historic center of Ibiza, the owners of the establishments have decided to remain closed after meeting while waiting to have a meeting with the City Council, which is expected to allow them to expand their terraces. Many will wait directly for phase two, because they consider that “it is not profitable”.

“We are also waiting for planes to come from the peninsula, because only with the residents we cannot make cash to pay rent, electricity, water, employees, Social Security, taxes, self-employed … It is impossible,” Enrique Welcker explains to Efe. , President of the Plaza del Parque Bars Association.

In Zaragoza, Chus Blanco, owner of the “Entalto” bar, has also delayed the opening of his business until June and will keep the eight workers he is in charge of in an ERTE because he considers the return to activity “totally unfeasible”, although He will take advantage of the break to make reforms in the premises and leave him “very handsome”.

In the center of the capital, Óscar Blázquez – owner with his wife of the “Café Levante” – is “very convinced” that the vast majority of establishments are going to open “to losses” due to limitations and because he believes that people “will be afraid” of going back to the bars. Despite this, the couple will return to the activity “little by little” with a single employee, with fewer specialties for people to see and give “a little joy” to the streets.

In Seville, the bar-restaurant “El Paseíllo”, next to the City Hall headquarters, is the only one that has opened its doors on its street today because it has a large terrace where half a dozen night stands were used.

The manager of the establishment, Mamé Gallardo, explains to Efe that before the pandemic fourteen workers were employed there, but that the reopening is carried out with only three.

For Gallardo, the city’s hospitality industry has lost “all year”.

LITTLE FOLLOW UP, ACCORDING TO THE EMPLOYERS

According to the self-employed organization ATA, only 18% of the self-employed with hospitality businesses have opened today. However, if only the areas that have passed to phase 1 are taken into account, the number increases and one in three choose to resume activity, according to its president, Lorenzo Amor.

For his part, the general secretary of Hospitality of Spain, Emilio Gallego, assures that the sector sees the reopening of the terraces in this first phase “more as a pilot” than as an opportunity to regain activity after two months of practically absolute stop.

From the employers detect some “confusion” about the applicable measures so they ask for “clarity” and calculate that only between 10 and 20% may open.

Also, they warn that “there is a lot of restaurant with two or three tables outside” that “in fact they live on the business that they generate within their premises”.

PREPARED HOSTELEROS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO OPEN

In the territories that have finally been unable to go to phase 1, many entrepreneurs show their discontent. This is the case of many of the owners of premises of the Playa de la Malvarrosa, in Valencia.

None of the capitals of the three provinces of the Valencian Community have been able to open their premises despite having worked “hard marches” last week to be prepared for it and have invested between 4,000 and 5,000 euros per premises to implement a plan for hygiene and purchase perishable food, which they have had to donate to workers and close families.

“We see ourselves helpless, we see the genre wasted without any return, when from the Valencian Government we were prompted to prepare for today’s opening,” regrets the president of the Malvarrosa Beach Restaurant Association and owner of three restaurants in the area, José Miralles.

These restaurants, in which between 65 and 70% of their clientele are foreign tourists, are clear that they assume an economic risk with the opening but consider it a necessary measure to begin to regain consumer confidence, with an eye toward a year from now, in March 2021.

Other hoteliers in the area, such as the chef Alfonso García Muñoz, owner of the “La Aldeana” winery in Cabanyal and an adjoining premises that he has not yet been able to open, do not plan to open when they go to phase 1 because, he says, ” it doesn’t compensate them … I go out to play the game and just think about not losing. “