NEW YORK, Apr 15 (.) – The death toll from the U.S. coronavirus pandemic stood at around 31,000 on Wednesday as local governors cautiously begin preparing Americans for a post-confinement life that will likely include wearing a mask. as “the new normal”.

The governors of Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania have issued orders or recommendations for their residents to wear face masks when they come out of quarantine in the coming weeks.

“If you’re going to be in public and you can’t maintain social distancing, then you have to wear a mask and put it on,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of the Democratic Party.

Similar orders were imposed in New Jersey and Los Angeles last week, while Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday recommended that the population cover their faces.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that residents of the nation’s most populous state will likely wear face masks in public for some time.

“We are going to get back to normal. It will be a new normal,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, repeating a phrase used by at least two of his fellow governors in recent days.

Governors of the United States’ Midwest are also developing joint plans to revive their economies, said Jordan Abudayyeh, spokesman for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

In Michigan, hundreds of cars flooded the streets around the state Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday to protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to stay home, which are among the strictest in the country.

Some protesters, in a call organized by conservative groups and supporters of President Donald Trump, got out of their cars to gather on the lawn in front of the Capitol building, many of them without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

THE COST TO HEALTH STAFF

As of Wednesday night, 30,885 people in the United States had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to a . count.

This number includes more than 4,000 deaths recently attributed to the disease in New York City, after health authorities revised its methodology to include “probable” but unconfirmed cases.

Healthcare workers have suffered increased exposure to health risks in facing the pandemic.

. has identified more than 50 nurses, doctors and health technicians who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 or with symptoms of the disease. At least 16 died in New York State.

“The emergency room is like a war zone,” said Raj Aya, whose wife, Madhvi Aya, a Brooklyn nursing assistant, was one of the health workers who died in New York.

As the outbreak begins to peak, political leaders have begun to debate how and when to begin the process of reversing unprecedented closings that have damaged the economy and confined large numbers of Americans.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee told an evening press conference that the biggest obstacle to returning to normal is a shortage of coronavirus tests.

“We just haven’t had enough diagnostic kits, they don’t exist anywhere in the United States at this time,” Inslee said, adding that the state had purchased about a million rods, along with vials and other means of testing, but they were just beginning to arrive.

In his daily press conference at the White House hours later, Trump boasted that the United States has “the world’s largest evidence system.” However, he added that testing is a problem for the states and not for the federal government.

