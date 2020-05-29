The video filmed by a French environmental NGO in the Mediterranean Sea shows masks and gloves that cover the seabed.

French environmental group Operation Mer Propre filmed masks and gloves at the bottom in the waters of the Mediterranean near Golfe-Juan.

The NGO said it was horrified by the pandemic of the coronavirus problem, which only increases existing plastic pollution problems in our oceans.

For his part, Laurent Lombard, founder of Operation Mer Propre, filmed the images during a dive, during which he found five face masks and four latex gloves, among the usual bottles, bags, etc.

Photo: Operation Mer Propre

Opération mer propre (Operation Clean Sea) is trying to clean the coast near the town of Antibes, on the French Riviera.

According to the BBC, on May 14, just three days after the French blockade was eased, street cleaners in Paris complained on social media that many face masks had been discarded on the sidewalks of the capital.

Eric Pauget, deputy from the southern district of the Maritime Alps, has presented a bill to increase the fine for dirtying a public place with masks. An offender would be fined € 300 instead of the current € 68, reports the LCI news website.

Coronavirus masks and gloves found with a plastic mass in Golfe-Juan. Photo: Operation Mer Propre

Gloves, masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and all those plastic residues from the fight against COVID-19 that are not disposed of properly, turn out to be a danger to the environment: plastic pollution.

According to a WWF report, “If only 1% of the masks were to be disposed of incorrectly and dispersed in nature, this would result in up to 10 million masks per month polluting the environment.”

It also reads:

COVID-19 GENERATES MORE PLASTIC POLLUTION

CONTAMINATION FROM SPACE WILL BE MONITORED SOON

CONTAMINATION CONTINUES IN MEXICO CITY DESPITE COVID-19