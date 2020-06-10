Flying by plane has become a complex experience due to the viral pandemic, since it is necessary to wear a mask, medical certificates and spend several hours at controls before boarding planes with highly protected crews.

In times of coronavirus, air transport undergoes an even more profound change than that which it suffered as a result of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

“Before the pandemic, you had to arrive two hours early. Now you have to arrive at the airport at least four hours early,” says Suyanto, a passenger on an internal flight in Indonesia in late May.

Even before registering, he had to wait in several rows for controls and prove that he was not sick with covid-19.

“It was a more exhausting and expensive experience.” “With these strict rules, I think people are going to think twice about traveling,” says this 40-year-old man who had to pay twice as expensive for his ticket while the company could only fill half the planes.

The sector is looking for solutions to reduce health risks, but observers warn that the impact of the pandemic will be profound.

“September 11 changed the conditions for the sector as a whole when it comes to security,” explains Shukor Yusof, an aviation expert at the study firm Endau Analytics. But the coronavirus represents a “much deeper challenge … and a global event.”

– Reluctant –

The United Nations Agency for Civil Aviation (ICAO) has defined the new sanitary rules for boarding an airplane, including the mandatory use of a mask, temperature control or disinfection of surfaces.

For its part, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), suggests controls of passengers before the trip and wants to restrict access to airports to professionals and travelers.

Airports must facilitate the smooth flow of passengers, speed boarding and baggage retrieval, and “prohibit waiting lines for restroom” to ensure physical distance.

“The covid-19 is the largest disturbance in the history of aviation.” And his “recovery is going to be long and progressive,” says Albert Tjoeng, IATA’s regional spokesman.

In India, where internal flights resumed this week, crew members were wearing protective suits, visors and gloves, but according to local press, they had no idea where they would have to spend their quarantine after the flights.

The issue of whether or not to leave empty seats between passengers divides the sector.

Japan Airlines and Delta took these steps, but Michael O’Leary, the chairman of Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, sees it as a “dumb” idea that will bankrupt them.

– Sanitary bubbles –

The covid-19 epidemic, which has infected more than 7 million people, has grounded entire fleets and led to mass layoffs.

IATA, which is forecasting more than $ 84 billion in losses this year, has detected some signs of recovery, with more flights in April and May, but far from the pre-coronavirus level.

The new rules, still little harmonized, make it difficult to foresee vacations abroad. Many countries prohibit the arrival of non-residents or require quarantine.

Some countries that have managed to control the spread of the virus, such as Australia or New Zealand, seek to create “bubbles”, reciprocity agreements, that facilitate travel between safe areas.

China or Singapore have created “priority routes” for some business or official travel. But many may choose not to travel at the moment.

