Mask that diagnoses COVID-19 in the wearer

Apart from the use of vaccines, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic it is vital to be able to diagnose infected people as soon as possible. A new and unique mask seems to be able to do it in just an hour and a half.

The new kind of mask has been designed by engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, both institutions in the United States.

The new masks are fitted with tiny disposable sensors that can be fitted to other face masks and could also be adapted to detect other viruses.

The sensors are based on lyophilized cellular machinery that the research team previously developed for use in paper devices to diagnose infections from viruses such as Ebola and Zika.

When the researchers were finishing their work on wearable sensors in early 2020, COVID-19 began to spread around the world, so they quickly decided to try to use their technology to create a quick and easy detection system for the SARS virus. CoV-2.

In the new study within this line of research and development, the team, which includes, among others, James Collins (MIT) and Peter Nguyen (Harvard University), showed that the sensors could be incorporated not only into masks, but also to clothing such as lab coats, potentially offering a new way to monitor the exposure of healthcare workers to various pathogens or other threats.

The new mask can diagnose COVID-19 in the person wearing it after about 90 minutes. (Image: Felice Frankel / MIT News Office. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

The mask sensors are designed to be activated by the user when ready to test, and the results are only displayed on the inside of the mask, for added user privacy.