Rice mask with egg, the natural Botox of the Japanese. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

We all want our skin to last smooth, smooth and wrinkle-free forever. However, time does not pass in vain and sooner or later it takes on effects that we do not like so much on our skin. However, there are natural ways to delay the appearance of signs of aging and today we will present you the best: mask of rice with egg, the natural Botox of the Japanese.

It is no secret to anyone that Japanese women have the gift of staying young for years to come, and that they always appear younger. This is not a coincidence, because, in addition to their diet, they achieve it by taking care of their skin as a priority, with natural and effective ingredients such as rice and eggs.

Egg rice mask

This natural and homemade remedy is an excellent option for those who, in addition to achieving eliminate, attenuate or delay the appearance of wrinkles, It also provides multiple benefits on the skin, as rice is rich in minerals, vitamins B1 and B3, which provide antioxidants, contributing to the moisture retention and toning the skin.

As if that were not enough, both the rice and the egg are ingredients available to all budgets, and that you can even have in your cupboard. Prepare this wonderful mask to achieve firm, fresh skin without expression lines, just like the Japanese ones.

-1 tablespoon of rice flour

-2 egg whites

Rice mask with egg, the natural Botox of the Japanese. PHOTO: PIXABAY

In a container, mix the two ingredients to form a thick, homogeneous paste. Subsequently, apply it to your face, distributing it evenly. Let it sit for 20 minutes, and then remove it with cold water.

Do this routine, at least 3 times a week, and you will notice how your skin is softer, more beautiful, fresh and nourished, where the signs of age will shine for its absence for a longer time.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.

.