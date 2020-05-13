Mask of avocado and aloe to repair damaged hair. | PHOTO: PIXABAY

There are factors that our hair comes into contact with on a daily basis, which severely damage it, making it look dry, burned, scruffy, and looking bad. However, there is a solution available to everyone, which will restore strength and shine to your hair. We will teach you how to prepare an effective mask of avocado and aloe to repair damaged hair.

Although there is a wide range of products for hair health, there is no way natural to give it that extra benefit of shine and silkiness, which will also make it look very healthy. And, of course, an avocado and aloe based mask is Much cheaper than any product, and you can prepare it yourself from home.

Benefits of avocado on your hair

The avocado mask is the ideal to say goodbye to dryness and aggressions that your hair may be suffering, and that they give a bad appearance to your image. Starting because it contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, which give it the oiliness it needs to give it shine and moisture.

In addition, it is rich in vitamins A and E, which act as antioxidants, as well as B vitamins, magnesium, calcium and iron, and last but not least, essential amino acids.

The combination of avocado with aloe or aloe vera, and coconut oil, create the perfect formula To heal your hair from root to tip, repair it from damage and make it look beautiful, shiny, silky and moist, like magazine.

-½ ripe avocado

-2 tablespoons of aloe gel (30 g)

-1 tablespoon of coconut oil (15 g)

In a bowl, crush a ripe avocado, and add the aloe gel, mixing them together until well integrated. Finally, add the coconut oil, and stir them to form a homogeneous paste.

Apply the mask all over your hair, including the scalp. Subsequently, cover your hair completely with a bathing cap, and let it act for 30 minutes. Once this time has passed, rinse your hair with warm water, making sure to remove all residue. Use this remedy at least twice a week.

