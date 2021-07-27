Mask Guide Decision Imminent, Source Says

How to defend the youngsters of the delta variant? 4:17

. – Top federal health officials in the United States have debated whether to issue a new guidance on masks and are close to announcing their decision, as the highly contagious delta variant fuels new outbreaks in the country.

Senior officials met Sunday night to review new data and evidence on the variant’s transmissibility and progress, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

The announcement could be this Tuesday, although a source warned that it could only happen later this week.

Delta variant, headache for the Federal Reserve 1:02

Two months ago, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the mask guide saying that most of those who are fully vaccinated could be without them indoors, it moved so fast that administration officials were informed less than a day before.

This time, the process is moving in a more methodical way as they decide how to proceed.

