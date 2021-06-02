Masiá and Acosta, wanting to shoot on the Barcelona circuit

06/02/2021 at 12:49 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Jaume Masiá Y Pedro Acosta They say they really want to ride on the Barcelona circuit, in Montmeló, the scene this weekend of the Moto3 Grand Prix of Catalonia, a track that they both like and where the tests carried out recently went very well.

“The Barcelona-Catalonia circuit is a track that I like a lot, and where in the past I did well, that’s why I’m looking forward to starting the weekend and as in previous Grand Prix, the goal is to work hard from the first free practice Friday, “he acknowledges Masiá in the team press release.

“We will try to quickly find a good base configuration for our bike, which allows us to focus on our pace and preparation for the race,” he continues Masiá, who acknowledges that “knowing that there will be fans in the stands is a source of additional motivation.”

“It will undoubtedly be an emotional competition, and I am looking forward to it”, emphasizes the Valencian driver.

Your teammate and world leader, Pedro Acosta, acknowledges that “the test we did in Barcelona was very useful” for him. “I haven’t raced there for a long time and in general, it’s a circuit that I like and where I think we can do well.”

“The style of this track can benefit me, because I will not have to think exactly about how to approach the last lap; as it happened in Portugal and Jerez, if you are in the top five at the end, you can aspire to a good result,” he explains Acosta.

“Racing at home, with the fans in the stands is going to be an extra motivation and that’s why I want to have a great race for all of them,” says the world leader.