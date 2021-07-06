Masi responds to Alonso’s claims for turn 1 in Austria

Alonso said he felt “surprised / frustrated” after the Austrian GP race, considering that Leclerc and Ricciardo they had run off the track at Turn 1, rejoining ahead of him without even receiving a warning.

That protest came a few days after the Asturian asked the SON focus more on the limits of Turn 1 rather than the celebrations, in response to the reprimand from Red Bull that Verstappen burned out after winning in Styria.

“It is very good to go off the track because of course, you save a lot of traffic in the first part of the race, instead of going in the 15th or 14th group you go in the 10th group. It’s interesting, let’s leave it there.”

“For the following races I now know where to start and where not to, so we learn things,” said Fernando Alonso before DAZN F1.

When those protests were exposed to the race director, Michael Masi, to which the two-time champion also pointed out in his statements, the FIA ​​one replied: “One of the things we have always said, and it has been the case since Paul Ricard 2019, is that in the first lap, and the first corners, if exist, a car must exit behind the car that entered the curve ahead of him. “

“And we looked at the incident that Fernando was referring to, and from the angles that we could see at the time, that was exactly what had happened.”

Therefore, Masi seems to suggest that the rider who enters the corner from the front, even if he ends up skipping it, can exit from the front using the outside of the track.

“That’s the general principle,” he continued, “because especially in circumstances like that, everyone has asked and we have reviewed those things to help the drivers and teams if necessary. And that was looked at on the spot.”

This issue came in an Austrian Grand Prix where the stewards had extra work, with various penalties during the race, ten drivers investigated and three sanctioned afterwards.

Speaking of the double incident between Leclerc and Checo Pérez, and when asked to compare it with that of Verstappen and Hamilton in Imola, Masi once again insisted that the start of a race is not judged the same as another action during it.

“First turn, lap 1 … and you have to remember that from a team perspective too, that all incidents on lap 1 are dealt with in a more lenient way. And it has been that way for years.”

“Let’s say we follow the ‘let them ride’ philosophy. But it’s also very difficult to compare two completely different corners, and more from different circuits.”

