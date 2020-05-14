Maserati wanted to pay tribute to one of the best drivers who ever got behind the wheel of their cars: Sir Stirling Moss. The British pilot, who died on April 12 at the age of 90, now receives a tribute with a special prototype of the Maserati MC20, the next supercar of the Italian brand.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the presentation of the Maserati MC20, the new sports car from the Italian manufacturer, to be delayed until September. A car that will debut a new engine developed 100% by Maserati, will have electrified versions and will be the manufacturer’s return to the world of competition.

So this prototype is not a mere coincidence. Around the world of racing has evoked the greats of the past, and Maserati wanted to commemorate one of the drivers who wrote the best pages in the history books of the Maserati team. And it has done so through a prototype of the MC20 with the signature of Stirling Moss and a design inspired by the Maserati Eldorado, the car that Stirling Moss drove in Monza in 1958, during the “Trophy dei due Mondi”.

The Maserati MC20 next to the 250F (in red) and the Maserati 420 / M / 58 (in the background).

The launch of the MC20 is one of the most important for the company in recent years, not only because it marks a return to the racing world, but also because it will be the brand’s first supercar to adopt a new engine entirely developed and produced by Maserati, which will serve as the basis for hybrid versions.

The Maserati MC20 will use the new V6 biturbo engine, which will most likely be associated with some type of electrification – although we still don’t know to what degree. And not only that, because Maserati has also planning to launch a fully electric version, thus complementing the next electric GranTurismo.

Stirling Moss: the «champion without crown»

He never won a world title, and yet Stirling Moss has always been considered one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers. With 16 victories in 66 Grand Prix disputed, he was considered by many to be a “champion without a crown”, although he was close to get it on more than one occasion. He was runner-up in the world four consecutive seasons and was third in three championships.

The Maserati MC20 will mark Maserati’s return to racing.

In the 1956 season, Moss claimed a victory on the legendary Monaco track aboard a Maserati 250F, a car he once referred to as “his favorite”. He also ran with him in some races in 1957, the year the World Cup was taken from him by Juan Manuel Fangio. The Argentine pilot also piloted a Maserati 250F. The list of Maserati models driven by the British pilot also includes the Type 60 Birdcage, Type 61 and 300 S.

.