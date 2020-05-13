The Covid-19 crisis has delayed its presentation from May to September

Moss prototype ad brings the clearest photos yet

The Maserati MC20 is a sports car created by the trident brand that is in the final stretch of its development and whose presentation is scheduled for September 2020, four months later than originally planned due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Maserati MC20 It completes the final stages of its development before a presentation that will finally take place in September. At first the debut was set for May, but the coronavirus crisis has altered the plans of the trident brand. As a curiosity it should be noted that the first test ‘mule’ sported a body derived from the Alfa Romeo 4C.

Maserati has a long tradition of mid-engine sports cars. In the 1970s he produced the Maserati Bora, which served as the basis for the Maserati Merak. Its latest model is the Maserati MC12, based on the Ferrari Enzo and a car that is not only competitive among its class, but also a collector’s item because few copies were made.

MASERATI MC20: EXTERIOR

The photographs that exist of Maserati MC20 They have been made and broadcast by the same company, which has portrayed the vehicle in the Piazza degli Affari in Milan. In them the car appears intentionally blurred to prevent capturing its shapes, although the brand has already confirmed that in the coming weeks it will release more images.

MASERATI MC20: INTERIOR

There are still no images inside the Maserati MC20.

MASERATI MC20: MECHANICAL

Details about the Maserati MC20 engine are not yet known, although its silhouette invites to think that it will be a mid-engine sports car that emulates the steps of Chevrolet with the latest Corvette Stingray C8.

The trident brand did not want to advance more data, except to state that the engine it carries is completely new and manufactured by Maserati. It is already known that the current Maserati carry engines of Ferrari origin, but it is not clear whether it will be a biturbo V8 based on it and updated by Maserati or a biturbo V6, more in line with current times. In both cases it could have a certain degree of electrification so that the emissions do not shoot up.

MASERATI MC20: PRICES

The price of the Maserati MC20 has not yet been confirmed.

MASERATI MC20 STIRLING MOSS

In May 2020, Maserati announced that it will dedicate a unit of the MC20 to whoever was its Formula 1 driver in the 1950s: Stirling Moss, who died on April 12 at the age of 90.

The definitive decoration of the MC20 Stirling Moss will emulate the colors of the Maserati Eldorado, which in 1958 became the first car in Europe to be sponsored by a brand unrelated to the world of motorsport. The car debuted at Monza in June 1958, with Moss behind the wheel.

The Italian brand has shared several photographs of the MC20 with the name ‘Stirling Moss’ in the same typeface and color as in the car of yesteryear. Beyond the tribute, these are the clearest photographs to date of the new sports car from the trident house, whose presentation has been delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/13/2020 Confirmed a special edition dedicated to Stirling Moss. 04/22/2020 Maserati delays the MC20 presentation until September. 03/05/2020 Photographs of the definitive car with camouflage decoration. 02/24/2020 Presentation confirmed in May 2020.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.